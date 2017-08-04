Everyone in Congress is really stressed about the pee tape.

Since then, rumors of the pee tape have persisted throughout Trump’s Russia scandal. A key part of the dossier—that a Russian diplomat was actually a spy under diplomatic cover—was confirmed by the BBC, which, as the BBC writes, “adds weight to Steele’s other claims.” Then, in June, James Comey released his memos, which detail that Trump brought up the dossier multiple times to him. Trump said that he was considering asking Comey to “investigate the alleged incident to prove it didn’t happen.” He also asserted that he “had not been involved with hookers in Russia.” Does this sound like someone who is not worried about the existence of a pee tape?

Then, during Comey’s testimony before Congress, Senator Richard Burr directly asked Comey about the dossier: “At the time of your departure from the FBI, was the FBI able to confirm any criminal allegations contained in the Steele document?” Comey responded with a non-denial: “I don’t think that’s a question I can answer in an open setting because it goes into the details of the investigation.” Sounds like someone who doesn’t want to talk in an open setting about the possible existence of a pee tape.

Then, in an extensive interview with The New York Times in July, Trump brought up the dossier again, making the claim the Comey had used the dossier as leverage to try to keep his job. Later in the month, Kellyanne Conway went on Fox News to say that the dossier is a “fancy French word for la loade du junk.”