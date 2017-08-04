Everyone in Congress is really stressed about the pee tape.

In January, BuzzFeed published an unverified dossier alleging possible collusion between Russia and Donald Trump that was compiled by ex-British intelligence officer Christopher Steele (coincidentally, also the name of an ex-British intelligence officer in my unfinished romance novel). The most salacious allegation, of course, was that Russian authorities had obtained sweet, sweet kompromat on Trump in the form of a video that showed Trump, who stayed in a hotel room in Moscow that the Obamas had previously stayed in, “defiling the bed where they had slept by employing a number of prostitutes to perform a ‘golden showers’ (urination) show in front of him.” For the record, there is no evidence (thus far) that the pee tape actually exists.

But, thankfully, what is dead may never die. On Friday, Politico reported that two Republican House Intelligence Committee staffers went to London earlier in the summer to leave calling cards for Steele. According to Politico, Republicans did not tell Democrats on the House committee, the Senate Intelligence Committee, or Robert Mueller about the trip. Apparently, everyone is paranoid about what may or may not be happening around the dossier:

The London trip has also angered Democrats in both chambers of Congress, who were not consulted by their colleagues before the investigators knocked on Steele’s door. Democrats fear House investigators are more interested in discrediting the dossier than trying to substantiate its allegations. Some Republicans, meanwhile, distrust their Democratic colleagues—suspecting them of maintaining a back channel to Steele to discuss the allegations in the dossier, something the Republicans say would be inappropriate.

Since everyone and their mother is trying to get to the bottom of the dossier, it might be worthwhile to look at everything we know about the pee tape.