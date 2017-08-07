A Brief History of Invisible Waves

One of Zapped’s strengths is its reminder that so much of science involves fumbling, as it were, in the dark. Röntgen’s story is one of a handful in Zapped that chronicles how an unlikely experimenter discovered a new form of invisible light: infrared, ultraviolet, radio and microwaves, and alpha, beta, and gamma rays. William Herschel, for example, first discovered infrared in one of those great accidental moments. He’d been measuring the temperature output of sunlight from various bands on the color spectrum split by a prism, and had taken a break, leaving his equipment unattended. By the time he returned, the sun had moved enough that his thermometer that had been in the red band of the prism was now in the shadows just outside the red band—and yet, it registered a hotter temperature than any others in the spectrum; it was Herschel’s first clue that there were rays from the sun that were invisible to the naked eye, rays that could cause heat, which he terms “calorific rays” and later became known as infrared.

In addition to offering a history on how these various waves were discovered, Berman gives readers a primer on how each of them work—why, for example, UV rays are harmful to the skin while infrared is not. (UV rays are much smaller, which means they pulse at an exponentially greater frequency, vibrating atoms more energetically and thus having the potential to disrupt cells). Like any good pop science book, along the way Zapped offers an endless series of tidbits, from how GPS works to how a software glitch led to the worst incident of radiation poisoning from a medical device (the notorious Therac-25). Berman explains that the sky is actually violet, but since humans, unlike most other animals, have a more limited capacity to register that end of the spectrum, we see the next most prevalent color in the sky: blue. Meanwhile, because green is in the middle of our color spectrum, we’re far more adept at identifying different shades of it than any other color.

As Berman notes, the first such form of invisible light (infrared) was discovered by Herschel in 1800; the last (gamma rays) by Paul Villard in 1900. An even hundred years encapsulates the entire history of this invisible terrain. But in a far more real sense, it is the twentieth century that was the time of invisible light. It was the twentieth—not the nineteenth—that saw all of the great technological advances made possible by invisible light, such as radio and microwave ovens, remote controls and medical imaging. And it also became familiar with all of the dangers associated with these hidden wavelengths. It was the century that saw increased skin cancer from UV exposure, radiation poisoning, and the disasters of Chernobyl and Hiroshima.

Beyond the physical impacts these waves have had on our bodies, they’ve changed the way we view the world. Invisible waves have changed the scope of the world, bringing us closer through radio and satellite technology, exposing what was once hidden through sonar and radar technology, and they’ve taught us to fear what we can’t see.

They’ve also taught us to rethink the body itself: nothing is quite as an uncanny as seeing one’s own X-ray, and seeing one’s flesh and features obliterated to reveal an anonymous skeleton. By radically reducing the body to nothing more than its bones, X rays dissolved one’s entire identity—a denuding that shocked and scandalized. As Lisa Cartwright explains in her Screening the Body: Tracing Medicine’s Visual Culture, fin de siècle commentators often expressed a “pervasive cultural anxiety over the X ray’s perceived capacity to dissolve sexual identity by figuratively decomposing the organs and flesh. At stake is the loss of the cultural text inscribed in the skin, the organs,” a loss, she concludes, of “the presence of a surface that conceals living structure, a signifying surface of clothing or skin that can be read for signs of sexual and cultural difference.” It’s not a coincidence that the iconic image associated with X-rays (one often imitated) is of a hand with a wedding band, as though to assert gendered roles in even the most ghostly of photographs.