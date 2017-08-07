A Brief History of Invisible Waves

Certainly, there were reports that the skin exposed to X-rays often burned, or hair fell off, or developed necrotic lesions, but these were mostly ignored. Clarence Dally, a worker at Edison’s lab who tested each and every tube by placing his hands under the beam at full strength, first burned his hands, then had one—and then the other—arm amputated, before dying at the age of 39 in 1904, but this was a one-off. It was over 25 years before it became clear beyond a shadow of a doubt what we now know: that X rays have a powerful ability to disrupt cell tissue at the molecular level, and excessive exposure quickly leads to burns, hair loss, and potentially death. Anna Röntgen wasn’t too far off.

Bob Berman’s Zapped: From Infrared to X-Rays, the Curious Story of Invisible Light, tells the story of Röntgen’s rays, alongside so many other invisible waves we now take for granted. Despite the horrors of early X-ray usage, Berman assures us that “the main takeaway from this book is certainly not that we should be fearful. Rather, my purpose has simply been to open a window onto the enormous universe of omnipresent energies, most of them benign, that fill every moment of our lives.” Perennially curious and fascinated by this invisible world, Berman wants to bring to light these strange photons and wavelengths that went unseen for centuries, giving us insight into how they make and transform our world.

One of Zapped’s strengths is its reminder that so much of science involves fumbling, as it were, in the dark. Röntgen’s story is one of a handful in Zapped that chronicles how an unlikely experimenter discovered a new form of invisible light: infrared, ultraviolet, radio and microwaves, and alpha, beta, and gamma rays. William Herschel, for example, first discovered infrared in one of those great accidental moments. He’d been measuring the temperature output of sunlight from various bands on the color spectrum split by a prism, and had taken a break, leaving his equipment unattended. By the time he returned, the sun had moved enough that his thermometer that had been in the red band of the prism was now in the shadows just outside the red band—and yet, it registered a hotter temperature than any others in the spectrum; it was Herschel’s first clue that there were rays from the sun that were invisible to the naked eye, rays that could cause heat, which he terms “calorific rays” and later became known as infrared.