Democrats should heed the lessons of Obama-era Republicans, not handwringing “strategists.”

Via Dave Weigel, here’s an object lesson in how Democrats sometimes turn their valuable surplus of good-faith political conduct into horribly counterproductive second-guessing.

This isn’t to say that Democrats should mimic the Republican Party’s habit of using congressional powers to feed voter paranoia rather than to investigate real wrongdoing. But it is worth recalling that Republicans ignored years of warnings about overreach to turn the tragic Benghazi killings into a political mobilization tool, and their relentlessness eventually led to the revelation that Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had used a private email server to conduct state business. It doesn’t look so much like overreach anymore.

