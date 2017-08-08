The conservatives who sold out America will go to their graves pretending Clinton would’ve been worse than Trump.

Because the nature of the corrupt bargain the right made with Donald Trump is so clear, an entire generation of Republicans and conservatives will spend their whole lives trying to outrun the taint of their own immorality, if and when Trump’s administration collapses.

Looking ahead a few months or years, we can already see how many of these political actors will plead their innocence when their reckoning arrives. Here, for instance, is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell justifying something relatively trivial: the GOP’s failed efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare. “Even on the night when we came up one vote short of our dream to repeal and replace Obamacare, here’s the first thing I thought about: ‘Feel better, Hillary Clinton could be president,’” he told the crowd at Fancy Farm in Kentucky.

Trump himself is playing whataboutism with his own legal liability, telling his most devoted supporters at a rally just last week that Clinton’s deleted emails constitute wrongdoing worthier of criminal investigation than his own crimes. “What the prosecutors should be looking at are Hillary Clinton’s 33,000 deleted emails,” he said.