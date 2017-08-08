Donald Trump puts nuclear armageddon on the table.

In response to new sanctions imposed by the United Nations over the weekend, North Korea on Tuesday said it would retaliate “thousands of times” over and threatened “physical action.” The Washington Post also reported on Tuesday that U.S. intelligence officials had concluded that “North Korea has successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles, crossing a key threshold on the path to becoming a full-fledged nuclear power.”

Not to be outdone by North Korea’s bellicosity, Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that “North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

How seriously should we take this? On the one hand, he treats his minor enemies the same way he treats rogue world powers with nuclear weapons. (Just see his tweets deriding Senator Richard Blumenthal.) On the other hand, Trump’s erraticism poses a litany of dangers, with the possibility of nuclear holocaust being at the top. He proves to use every day that he is completely unfit for the presidency, and not all the John Kellys in all of the lands will be able to fix that.

