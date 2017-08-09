America would be safer if Trump took a real vacation.

The irony is that the republic would be much better served if Trump took his vacation more seriously—by disengaging as much as possible. We might have been spared his Twitter meltdowns over separate criticisms by senators Richard Blumenthal and Mitch McConnell. We might even have been spared his terrifying threat to unleash “fire and fury” on nuclear North Korea.

President Trump vows America will respond to North Korean threats with "fire & fury" in a warning to the rogue nation pic.twitter.com/UaE2rPkZ6f — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) August 9, 2017

As CNN contributor Dean Obeidallah wrote on Saturday, “while Trump is clearly not deserving of a 17-day vacation only six months into his new job, we, the people, desperately need one! Typically presidents, like Lincoln, will visibly age while in office. In this case, Trump is doing a reverse-Lincoln: he is aging all of us.” That’s doubly true for politicians. “Under this presidency, every hour feels like a day. Every day feels like a week. Every week feels like a month,” Representative Hakeem Jeffries, Democrat of New York, told The New York Times. “Both the American people and the Congress do need a mental health break.”

Trump could clearly use one, too.