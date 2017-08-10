Difficult People Delivers a Dose of Political Satire

Perhaps that season’s funniest—and most tender—episode is “Italian Piñata,” in which Julie and Billy go to New Jersey and discover that, at a local bar outside of the five boroughs, they can take vacations from being themselves. Julie finds girlfriends at long last in a gaggle of women with teased manes and leopard coats who mistake her for one of their own. (Later, she tells her mother and Arthur that she now “identifies as Italian,” a joke that really landed at the height of the Rachel Dolezal news cycle.) Billy pretends to have only recently come out as gay, in order to woo a macho, dim-witted suitor who wants to teach him about LGBT history. One of the best gags involves Billy pretending to be riveted in a West Village shop as his date asserts that the Stonewall riots “happened right after Princess Diana died.” The humor is crass and nimble as ever, but reveals a lonesomeness at the core of Julie and Billy’s shared cynicism. They belong nowhere, really, except to each other. Their distrust of the world is like a fortress, and throughout the second season we get to see glimpses of why they have built up their defenses so high.

In 2017, so many of us have become difficult people, the rage that we held on a low simmer has boiled off into vapor.

If the show’s earlier seasons sometimes wallowed in sarcasm, then the third season is its most mature iteration of the show yet, and where it has finally found its groove and its glory zone: Billy and Julie’s gimlet barbs have become political. The latest season of Difficult People takes place in a vague future where we are still living under Trump, but we’re even deeper in. An early episode centers around Mike Pence’s plan to pay any gay citizen $6,000 to convert to heterosexuality. Billy of course, tries to take the money and run. Meanwhile, Julie auditions as a cigarette girl for Woody Allen’s new TV project. She asks if the show is set in the past; the auditioner answers, “No, Woody just thinks cigarette girls still exist and black people don’t.” She then must pretend to turn down the job when confronted by the crusading leader of a Women-Against-Woody-Allen protest group. Another plotline in the same episode involves Billy and Julie walking around town with a giant fake “strike rat,” as they realize it can get them into the hottest restaurants and shows in town. (One is David Blaine’s final magic trick, “Suicide”: “It’s supposed to be amazing,” Billy says in line).

They exploit labor unions for their own gain, which is about as monstrous as anything they’ve ever done, even in 2017. They are the victims of oppression and also deeply exploitative of it, all in the span of 30 minutes. It is pungent satire; their anger has taken on the national mood, and for once their fury toward the system feels in concert with, rather than in opposition to, the greater world. In 2017, so many of us have become difficult people, the rage that we held on a low simmer has boiled off into vapor. Now, when I watch Difficult People, I still see Billy and Julie as tragic clowns, but their bile makes sense to me. Julie and Billy have always lived inside a comic universe where the world kicks them in the teeth. Now I root for them to spit back.