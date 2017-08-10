Difficult People Delivers a Dose of Political Satire

In Seinfeldian fashion, Julie and Billy tend to thwart their own ambitions before anyone else has the chance. Their cartoonish failures are almost always unforced errors caused by a collision of ruthlessness and solipsism. For example, in season two, they accost Nathan Lane in a public bathroom and ask him to stick his hand in the toilet for part of an Internet “charity” campaign they are staging with hopes to go as viral as the ice bucket effort. When Pat Kiernan announces on NY1 that Lane has died of a bowl-water related disease, they gain notoriety not for philanthropy but for endangering public health. “Fucking charity,” Billy mumbles as the episode ends. In the Difficult People universe, the only downside to any action is one that dents Billy and Julie’s self-interest. Any other outcome is fair game. They are tribalistic, selfish and merciless—and yet, it all extremely fun to watch.

I didn’t always feel this way about Difficult People. Watching the first season, I couldn’t quite wrap my mind around the blurred area between satire and cruelty, where Eichner and Klausner’s comedy lives. When the show began, the tone was more inward-facing and breathless than it is now, jam-packed with obscure, cutting cultural references that flew out of each episode like a springy green-eyed viper shoved into a potato chip can. A typical exchange from season one went something like this

Julie: As far as the whole be nice to celebrities thing, I’m not in favor of it, particularly because Chrissy Teigen just weighed in on the Greek elections. Billy: Oh, well, she doesn’t have quite the shrewd political mind of a Naya Rivera.

Their compounded ressentiment felt like wet cement, like a centrifugal, binding force of “the world is unfair to us and it will pay.” While often hilarious (the first season is a cornucopia of quotable one-liners), this outlook could verge on acrid. Bitterness is often the mother of comedy, but it can be hard to swallow quip after quip with no room for sweetness or air. Difficult People ambled into territory that was somewhat occupied by Broad City (a half-hour comedy about two eccentric city strivers whose idiosyncratic friendship is an epic romance), but seemed to lack the latter’s warm heart. Where Abbi and Ilana bumped up against a cruel world as a unit, Julie and Billy were often cruel when bumped into.

But then, in the second season, something shifted. The jokes felt more confident, less weaponized. Difficult People expanded its universe, and allowed oxygen to flow around its secondary characters: Marilyn, Julie’s narcissistic therapist mother (Andrea Martin, doing some of the best comedic work on television), Arthur (James Urbaniak), Julie’s beleaguered boyfriend who wears a bowtie and works in programming at a dying PBS affiliate, Matthew, a jaunty little imp who is Billy’s fellow waiter and professional foil (Cole Escola, who is gifted with impeccable comic timing), and Lola, a bellicose transgender waitress at Billy’s cafe who believes 9/11 was an inside job (Shakina Nayfack). In allowing more characters into their judgmental bubble, the show makes Billy and Julie’s self-absorption all the more poignant; they are not just failing together, they are part of a bizarre constellation of ambition and need, support and sabotage.

Perhaps that season’s funniest—and most tender—episode is “Italian Piñata,” in which Julie and Billy go to New Jersey and discover that, at a local bar outside of the five boroughs, they can take vacations from being themselves. Julie finds girlfriends at long last in a gaggle of women with teased manes and leopard coats who mistake her for one of their own. (Later, she tells her mother and Arthur that she now “identifies as Italian,” a joke that really landed at the height of the Rachel Dolezal news cycle.) Billy pretends to have only recently come out as gay, in order to woo a macho, dim-witted suitor who wants to teach him about LGBT history. One of the best gags involves Billy pretending to be riveted in a West Village shop as his date asserts that the Stonewall riots “happened right after Princess Diana died.” The humor is crass and nimble as ever, but reveals a lonesomeness at the core of Julie and Billy’s shared cynicism. They belong nowhere, really, except to each other. Their distrust of the world is like a fortress, and throughout the second season we get to see glimpses of why they have built up their defenses so high.