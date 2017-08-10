Who is the bigger evil buffoon, Donald Trump or Mitch McConnell?

According to the Northern Kentucky Tribune, McConnell, appearing on Wednesday at a local branch of a rotary club back in his home state of Kentucky, told his constituents, “A Congress goes on for two years and part of the reason I think that the story line is that we haven’t done much is because, in part, the president and others have set these early time lines about things need to be done by a certain point.” He also claimed that Trump had “excessive expectations,” borrowing from Ivanka’s strategy of desperately hoping that people lower any expectations they have of him.

In response to McConnell’s remarks, Trump tweeted on Wednesday afternoon and, after having a night to cool off and refine his message, on Thursday morning: