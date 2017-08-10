Jim Justice asks for a little help from big government.

West Virginia’s version of Paul LePage has asked his buddy, the president, to bail out Eastern coal to the tune of $4.5 billion, The Wall Street Journal reports:

“In the scope of things, that would be a drop in the bucket to protect ourselves,” Mr. Justice said. “And looking at the other side, you would put thousands and thousands and thousands of people to work, and the net-net of that is that the $4.5 billion would get eroded tremendously, so that it may end up costing almost nothing.”

But wait, you say! Isn’t Jim Justice a coal baron? He is, but rest assured: He insists that this bailout would not help him personally. (It’s also probably mere coincidence that Justice just switched parties to become a Republican once more.) Justice owns mines that produce metallurgic coal; the bailouts would assist mines that produce thermal coal. “I am not in play trying to pat myself on the butt,” as he eloquently put it.