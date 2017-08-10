Jason Chaffetz has no business at Harvard.

After swearing up and down that his urgent resignation from the House of Representatives, where he controlled the powerful Oversight Committee, was a simple matter of wanting to spend time with his family in Utah, Jason Chaffetz has accepted a fellowship at Harvard University, which is located in Massachusetts.

Harvard introduces its honor code by touting honesty “as the foundation of our community,” and the code itself sets forth inviolable standards, which prohibit “plagiarizing or misrepresenting the ideas or language of someone else as one’s own, falsifying data, or any other instance of academic dishonesty.” It would be unfair to hold an oversight committee chair to common standards of academic honesty, but Chaffetz’s conduct was egregiously low. It culminated, hilariously, in Donald Trump’s unexpected victory, before which Chaffetz claimed to have “two years’ worth of material lined up” for Hillary Clinton investigations, and after which Chaffetz decided oversight wasn’t something that oversight committee chairmen needed to trouble themselves with.