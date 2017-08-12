The Republican Party bears responsibility for today’s fatal violence in Charlottesville.

In May, the North Carolina House of Representatives passed a bill that would legally protect drivers who run over protesters in the street. “I became concerned for drivers after watching the recent protests which turned into riots in Charlotte and other cities,” Republican Rep. Justin Burr told Fox News at the time. In Tennessee, Republican State Rep. Matthew Hill introduced a similar bill, telling WJHL 11, “The legislation is, if someone’s in a car and they take due care, that’s the legal term. Meaning not doing it on purpose. No malicious intent, nothing like that and they accidentally hit someone the protester that they hit cannot come back on them and sue them in civil court. Civil court is the key.”



One wonders how Hill and Burr define malicious intent, but perhaps they should watch these disturbing videos of a car ramming into a crowd of anti-racist demonstrators today in Charlottesville, Virginia:

Video of car hitting anti-racist protestors. Let there be no confusion: this was deliberate terrorism. My prayers with victims. Stay home. pic.twitter.com/MUOZs71Pf4 — Brennan Gilmore (@brennanmgilmore) August 12, 2017

DEVELOPINg: Conflicting reports about whether car hit Charlottesville protesters deliberately. At least four injured. pic.twitter.com/n6Mn7WOgO4 — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) August 12, 2017

Folks said counter protesters were hit by a vehicle as they turned the corner. Medics are here. #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/qQAIRy7YSN — ACLU of Virginia (@ACLUVA) August 12, 2017

At least one person has died, according to the city’s mayor: