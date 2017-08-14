Game of Thrones: Beyond the Pale

Ryu Spaeth: I think this means that Jorah is about to go deeper into the friendzone, if that is even possible.

Sarah Jones: Jorah’s fate is to be friendzoned forever. It is known.

Ryu Spaeth: As Sarah mentioned, Dany took a dark turn this episode, incinerating Randyll and Dickon Tarly. Cersei took her malevolence a step further, threatening to shiv her brother if he ever betrayed her. And then there is Arya, who is skulking around Winterfell, spying on Littlefinger, and accusing Sansa of selling Jon out for her own gain. I am worried about Arya. Anyone else?

Sarah Jones: I am also worried about Arya. I imagine that going to Magic Assassin School teaches you that everyone is a threat, but that’s not particularly conducive to politicking. Sansa clearly has to mollify these lords; she’s right that she can’t afford to lose their support. And though Arya is probably right that Sansa has considered taking over, she’s clearly decided not to. Here’s hoping these two finally put aside their differences and focus on the real threat: Petyr Baelish, who needs to be shanked.

Clio Chang: When it’s revealed that Littlefinger was standing behind a wall watching Arya the whole time she was in his room, I almost expected the camera to cut again to Arya standing behind another wall watching Littlefinger. An infinite loop of Littlefinger watching Arya watching Littlefinger. Alas.

But while the show is setting us up for a showdown between Arya and Littlefinger, I stand behind my prediction that Nymeria will be the one to rip Petyr “What Accent Shall I Use Today” Baelish apart.

Rachel Stone: New Dany seems more in line with old Dany, even with more firepower and some nice rose-gold eyeshadow. She’s burned people alive before, and she is concentrating on what matters most to her: breaking the wheel of violence that oppresses all the people of Westeros. But Tyrion and Varys’s little huddle about how best to control her doesn’t bode too well for their alliance.

Cersei, on the other hand, seem to have gone completely bonkers, and I love it.

Sarah Jones: Much to my delight, the show seems to be setting things up for Jaime to finally turn on his sister. I don’t believe for a second that Cersei is actually pregnant, though this could be wishful thinking; it seems like an attempt to enmesh Jaime more thoroughly in their mentally unhealthy and biologically unsound relationship. I can’t fathom what Jaime’s thinking: Their first three children are dead, one of them because Cersei drove him to commit suicide. Not exactly mother-of-the-year material. Jaime can do better.

Ryu Spaeth: In addition to Jon and Jorah, the merry band of warriors heading beyond the Wall includes The Hound, Beric Dondarrion, Thoros of the Hipster Topknot, and … Gendry? I confess I don’t quite understand why Gendry is back, and how he got so good with that hammer.

Sarah Jones: Gendry is back because this is an epic fantasy series and he’s a king’s bastard who is generically good-looking. He will probably die heroically, and BuzzFeed will publish a listicle in his honor.

Rachel Stone: True, or he’s back to provide a segue into the buckets of aphrodisiac fermented crab?

Clio Chang: Personally, I loved Gendry’s reintroduction to the show. His friendship with Jon shows that solidarity can run through generations, even for bastard sons. When god takes a Dickon, he gives you a Gendry. Gendry is the new New Dickon. Long live Gendry!!!

Sarah Jones: Clio. No.