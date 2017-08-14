Did Mark Zuckerberg just lose the presidency to the CEO of GoDaddy?

In the background of the Trump era, a debate has raged about whether or to what extent various hosting services should be obliged to deny platforms to hate groups and their members. Overwhelmingly, this has been posed as a question to social networking companies like Twitter and Facebook, where terms-of-service standards are loose and arbitrarily enforced. These companies have tiptoed around the debate, ostensibly to avoid being put in the position of applying standards of morality and decency to speech.

In just the same way manufacturing CEOs are now asked to follow Frazier’s lead, Mark Zuckerberg and other Silicon Valley titans ought to be asked whether they’ll follow GoDaddy, and why GoDaddy beat them to the punch. These companies have often shown, sometimes in highly questionable circumstances, that they’re capable of taking a hard line against “hate speech.” Now that a life has been lost to a hate mob that organized on social media, their position has been substantially weakened.