Donald Trump is really mad that he was forced to condemn white supremacists.

On Monday, the president finally explicitly condemned the neo-Nazis who had staged violent, deadly protests in Charlottesville this weekend, after his “many sides” comment allowed them to skirt responsibility. (Andrew Anglin, founder of the neo-Nazi site the Daily Stormer, said that Trump’s comments “implied the antifa are haters. There was virtually no counter-signaling of us all.”) But only a few hours later he made it clear that he had been extremely reluctant to call out these white supremacists by name:

Made additional remarks on Charlottesville and realize once again that the #Fake News Media will never be satisfied...truly bad people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017

Trump is all but screaming like a petulant racist baby, “They MADE me do it!” At the same time, he’s winking to white supremacists that he’s still with them.