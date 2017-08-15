Andrew Cuomo, facing his own racial controversy, has been very vocal about Charlottesville.

Cuomo, neglector of subways and fantasy White House decorator, has been all over the fatal violence that took place this weekend in Virginia, subtweeting Donald Trump and bulking up New York’s protections of minorities. His latest idea is aimed at making it harder for hate groups to protest. From the Albany Times-Union:

Dubbed the Charlottesville Provisions, penalties for rioting and inciting to riot would be increased. Rioting under the hate crimes law would come with stiffer felony penalties, while inciting to riot under the hate crimes law would become a felony (up from a misdemeanor).

Cuomo may believe that placing these provisions in the state’s hate crime statute means they will only be applied to the alt-right. But public discourse is now saturated with the notions that a) whites are being targeted for their race and b) there is a thing called the “alt-left,” which is violent and hateful. The president basically endorsed this view over the weekend with his claim that “many sides” were to blame for the violence in Charlottesville. The danger is that a new anti-rioting statute will be applied to protesters in front of Trump Tower as soon as someone deems it convenient.