Sorry, Michael Cohen, you’re still racist.

Members of Trumpland are scrambling to figure out how to justify their continued association with the president, a day after Trump gave a defense of the Klansmen and white supremacists in Charlottesville who murdered Heather Heyer and severely beat Deandre Harris. Brian Beutler has argued that all of Trump’s cabinet members should resign, but we haven’t seen that happen yet. When asked about the ongoing feud between her husband Mitch McConnell and Trump, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said, “I stand by my man. Both of them.”

As for congressional Republicans like Paul Ryan and John McCain, they have settled on tweeting disapproval of Trump’s words, as they wait out the situation so they can go back to passing bad laws:

We must be clear. White supremacy is repulsive. This bigotry is counter to all this country stands for. There can be no moral ambiguity. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) August 15, 2017

There's no moral equivalency between racists & Americans standing up to defy hate& bigotry. The President of the United States should say so — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 16, 2017

The generals are tweeting about how the generals are not racist:

