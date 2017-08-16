Sorry, Michael Cohen, you’re still racist.

Members of Trumpland are scrambling to figure out how to justify their continued association with the president, a day after Trump gave a defense of the Klansmen and white supremacists in Charlottesville who murdered Heather Heyer and severely beat Deandre Harris. Brian Beutler has argued that all of Trump’s cabinet members should resign, but we haven’t seen that happen yet. When asked about the ongoing feud between her husband Mitch McConnell and Trump, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said, “I stand by my man. Both of them.”

As for congressional Republicans like Paul Ryan and John McCain, they have settled on tweeting disapproval of Trump’s words, as they wait out the situation so they can go back to passing bad laws: