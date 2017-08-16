Trump to America’s CEOs: You can’t quit on me, because you’re fired.

The president has taken a preemptive approach to the implosion of his advisory groups. Over the last few days, as an accelerating number of CEOs and labor leaders resigned from the American Manufacturing Council and the Strategic and Policy Forum, both groups looked like they were headed for collapse. There were reports that the the Strategic and Policy Forum would dissolve itself today.

On Tuesday, Trump was still trying to bluster his way through the crisis:

For every CEO that drops out of the Manufacturing Council, I have many to take their place. Grandstanders should not have gone on. JOBS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2017

But on Wednesday afternoon, Trump took another approach: