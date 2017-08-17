How Democrats Gave Us Trump’s Immigration Nightmare

In response, Democrats and pro-immigrant activists are scrambling. “We’re embattled, facing an administration that is trying to arrest and deport as many people as possible,” Frank Sharry of America’s Voice told the New Republic. But if the Trump administration is exceptionally hostile towards immigrants, he is building upon an anti-immigrant, enforcement-first framework that was implemented over the past few decades not only by conservative presidents like George W. Bush, but also by liberal ones like Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Trump’s all-out assault on immigrants has cast into sharp relief the many failures of the Democratic Party when it comes immigration policy. “We just handed this really horrible system over to a racist administration,” Silky Shah, co-director of the Detention Watch Network, told me. “It’s pretty terrifying.”

Trump’s all-out assault on immigrants has cast into sharp relief the many failures of the Democratic Party when it comes immigration policy.

As long as Republicans control both the White House and Congress, there is not much Democrats can do besides continue to play defense and lean on governments that they control at the levels of city and state. But the larger question facing Democrats as they head into the 2018 midterms and beyond is whether they can shift the entire immigration framework past the twin pillars of criminality and security that have governed the approaches of conservative and liberal presidents alike. Defeating Trump in 2020 won’t be enough: Democrats have to progress toward a more humane and more sensible policy on immigration. But do they even know what that looks like?

Our modern immigration framework has its roots in the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996, which was signed into law by Clinton. It instituted many of the hallmarks of the criminalization regime, upping the number of people eligible for deportation while shrinking the opportunities to gain legal status. The law hasn’t aged well in progressive circles: During the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton had to denounce her own husband’s policies.