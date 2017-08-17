Can Tech Stand Against White Supremacy?

Twitter is not the government; it has no obligation to guarantee speech rights to Donald Trump, Richard Spencer, or anyone else.

This is potentially the moment for tech companies to brandish some moral authority, but it’s not clear if they’re capable of asserting it anything but haphazardly, with an eye more toward pleasing optics-minded investors than a public tired of seeing racist extremists in their news feeds. How else to explain the agnostic stand of companies like Twitter? The flailing micro-blogging company not only allows leading white supremacists like David Duke and Richard Spencer to use its platform but has also, inexplicably, verified Spencer, thereby elevating his status. (Among other hate-mongers granted the privileged blue checkmark is Richard Taylor, the editor of American Renaissance.) Their ilk has also taken to Periscope, the Twitter-owned live-streaming app; Duke’s latest Periscope broadcast, in which he praises President Trump and inveighs against Jews and other groups, has more than 200,000 views.

For years, tech companies largely ignored the problem of extremists, instead hiding behind the astringent language of terms of service agreements, which often obligate platform owners to do little more than provide a promised service. They also had the protective mantle of the Communications Decency Act, which essentially shields internet companies from legal liability for content that appears on their networks. The law has been a boon to tech companies—the EFF calls it “the most important law protecting internet speech”—but also provided them little incentive to police hate speech. The ever-spreading war on terror upset this fragile dynamic, putting the tech industry in a tough position. The rise of ISIS, with its facility at getting its message out in graphics-rich packages distributed over Twitter, YouTube, Telegram, and other popular platforms, pushed tech companies, including the usually reticent Twitter, to become more proactive in banning extremist users and yield to an FBI that frequently asks them to turn over user data.

Now the problem has come home, with domestic white supremacist extremism representing a greater threat to the public than any foreign jihadists. And they’re using the same technologies to organize themselves. Terms of service agreements often leave plenty of wiggle-room for companies to remove content or eliminate access if they come across something they don’t like, but it’s a role they’re reluctant to play. Extremist content “only becomes an issue if reported, or they get some type of negative coverage, or have a particular interest to curate/censor the content,” says Ajay Sharma, a lawyer who specializes in writing ToS agreements. Some companies, like Reddit, have been content to let their platforms be essentially free-fire zones where almost all political beliefs, no matter how racist or misogynist, are welcome.