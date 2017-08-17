We now live in a world where Trump will never be done talking about how much he loves white supremacy.

Reminder that Trump has absolutely no problem taking down statues, so long as it's for profit. https://t.co/ZdktNX990D pic.twitter.com/g3lkCJG29c — Monika Bauerlein (@MonikaBauerlein) August 17, 2017

The silver lining is that people are fighting back. In Durham, North Carolina, protesters recently tore down a Confederate statue, leading to the arrest of four people. In a powerful show of solidarity, hundreds of people rallied when three of the those protesters made a court appearance, demanding that all charges be dropped. They are also symbolically turning themselves in alongside those arrested:

Mass turn-in at the jail today to demand charges be dropped! If you target some of us, you'll have to arrest all of us! #DefendDurham pic.twitter.com/8n5HIc9FF3 — lieutenant (@ntranloan) August 17, 2017

The city of Baltimore also recently voted to remove all of its Confederate monuments, which they did in the dead of the night. In fact, all across the country, monuments are coming down, in direct resistance to the white supremacists on the ground and in the White House.