We now live in a world where Trump will never be done talking about how much he loves white supremacy.

Today, he tweeted about the tearing down of “beautiful” Confederate monuments, saying that they will “never able to be comparably replaced.”

Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. You..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

...can't change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson - who's next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish! Also... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

...the beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

Remember, this is coming from the man who only recently learned about Frederick Douglass. He has also literally torn down historic statues himself:

Reminder that Trump has absolutely no problem taking down statues, so long as it's for profit. https://t.co/ZdktNX990D pic.twitter.com/g3lkCJG29c — Monika Bauerlein (@MonikaBauerlein) August 17, 2017

The silver lining is that people are fighting back. In Durham, North Carolina, protesters recently tore down a Confederate statue, leading to the arrest of four people. In a powerful show of solidarity, hundreds of people rallied when three of the those protesters made a court appearance, demanding that all charges be dropped. They are also symbolically turning themselves in alongside those arrested: