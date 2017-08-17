The Left’s Blind Spot: Anti-Semitism

And yet, despite this preponderance of evidence, there was a certain silence surrounding anti-Semitism over the weekend. “In addition to the horror of watching those hateful humans march in broad daylight without fearing any consequences,” Lily Herman wrote at Refinery29, “I found it disturbing that many people, including liberals and progressives, didn’t acknowledge the hateful anti-Semitic comments made by these Nazis. In some cases, they tried to argue that they didn’t happen.” She pointed out that Senator Bernie Sanders tweeted about the “provocative effort by Neo-Nazis to foment racism” without mentioning anti-Semitism. “This strange in-between of calling out Nazis without directly acknowledging their hate towards Jews made me heave a very, very long sigh.”

Recognizing that anti-Semitism exists is, in a sense, the simple part. Recognizing anti-Semitism for what it is—a specific form of bigotry, rooted less in a sense of Jewish inferiority, than in just-as-warped beliefs of Jewish superiority—gets more challenging. It requires a rethinking of terms on a fairly profound level. The common progressive framework, in which white people and people of color are binary categories, makes sense in many contexts. But in the case of Charlottesville and the “alt-right,” this approach erases a demographic who are white but also despised by white supremacists: white Jews, which is to say, most American Jews.

In The Washington Post, Yair Rosenberg asks that everyone set aside questions of Jews’ whiteness or lack thereof, and focus on the fact that “white supremacists have already made their decision” that Jews are not white. As Herman noted, “While many people identify Jewish Americans as simply ‘white’ these days, some may be surprised to learn that this is a relatively new mainstream notion that has surfaced in the past half century. Before that, many Americans bought into the belief that Jews were ethnically inferior white people and treated them as such for centuries.”