Trump, On Beauty

Statues and monuments, Heather Heyer, the White House, the Rose Garden of the White House, President Emmanuel Macron’s welcome ceremony, the proposed Healthcare Bill, the community of Bedford, New Jersey, the forests and lakes of America, and the “picture” painted by his new healthcare policy: these are the things that Donald Trump has called “beautiful” in tweets since his inauguration. In speeches, he has also bestowed this epithet upon his proposed border wall and a piece of chocolate cake.

The occasion for the president’s most recent tweet about beauty is, of course, his defense of the various statues of Confederate leaders, which many people would like to pull down. They would like to pull those statues down because the Confederacy and the men who ran it have been celebrated over the last century and a half as part of a concerted and organized campaign to whitewash their traitorous tenure. As the mayor of New Orleans Mitch Landrieu put it, “the Confederacy was on the wrong side of history and humanity.”

Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. You..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

...can't change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson - who's next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish! Also... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

But Trump wishes to keep the statues because he thinks they are beautiful. Americans might be forgiven for their surprise at Trump’s new interest in aesthetics. As the Times reported earlier this year, in the mid-1990s Trump once tossed his overcoat and some binders over a Donald Judd sculpture while on his way to show off a Warhol to their architecture critic. He was angry that the critic did not like Trump Tower, which is very ugly but very expensive.



Trump does have some strongly held convictions about the way that things should look, but they are very much out of step with “taste” as the other rich white people of the world define it. Trump seems to spend a lot of money making his hair look improbable, potentially enhancing it with a very unusual form of weave. Likewise, he is painted a strange color—that must happen on purpose, because he wants it to look that way. (As an RNC makeup artist put it, “I know exactly what he does to himself—the tanning bed, the spray tan, he wears the goggles and you can see the hyperpigmentation around his eyes”). He wears one hideous hat and ties that are much too long and pleated fucking chinos.