The New Normal of U.S. Politics

For the millions of Americans who’ve spent this week watching horrific footage from the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville last Saturday, and listening to heated debates over President Trump’s atrocious response, it’s all too easy to assume that the weekend was little more than an outpouring of rage from (to coin a phrase) “both sides.” Yet the counter-demonstrators, including the murdered Heather Heyer, were far more than a street-fighting unit ready to battle the haters wherever they go. They belong to a large and growing movement that outnumbers the far right and aims for something more than merely countering it. This new leftists are stepping in to build the world they—and most grassroots liberals—want to see. And that includes another thing you haven’t been seeing on CNN: taking risks to keep one another safe.

The counter-protest in Charlottesville wasn’t a one-time show of force against the neo-Nazis who came from across the country to “Unite the Right.” The coalition of mostly local liberals, leftists, and anti-fascists that joined Heyer in the streets didn’t come together to fight the “alt-right.” As organizer Laura Goldblatt, a student at the University of Virginia, recently told me, the battles over Confederate monuments are being used to “catalyze communities” like Charlottesville, bringing disparate parts of the broader left together as never before. The movement has gathered strength all year, responding to repeated protests (large and small) by white nationalists and neo-Confederates. But the energy in Charlottesville, like so much of the organizing on the left in recent years, is also being focused on moving the local and national conversation on policy—unjust policing, health-care reform, voting rights, and even better foster care.

Though their actions are mostly covered—when they are at all—as “spontaneous” uprisings born of anger, the people putting their bodies on the line across America have a strategy for driving politics to the left in ways that liberal politicians still do not. The long-accepted consensus that politics is something that happens in the voting booth every two or four years is coming to an end. In its place, we find a growing awareness that politics is something that happens wherever people come together—with no official permission required, and often in contrast with the desires of officials who strive, above all, to maintain order.

The cry of left movement after left movement in recent years, from Occupy to Black Lives Matter to Standing Rock, is ultimately the same: “The current order is killing us.” In the wake of Charlottesville, that life-and-death reality has been brought home to people around the country. Thousands gathered this week in big cities and small towns, in rapid-response vigils and marches, not only to mourn Heyer and stand with her community, but to decry what happened to others like Deandre Harris, who was pummeled nearly to death by a group of white supremacists while police stood silently by. “The beating happened right beside the police department, and no police were there to help me at all,” Harris said afterward, and the video footage left no doubt he was telling the truth. The Rev. Osagyefo Sekou, who was part of a line of clergy facing down the fascists, spoke for many when he testified, “Antifa saved my life.”