The New Normal of U.S. Politics

Though their actions are mostly covered—when they are at all—as “spontaneous” uprisings born of anger, the people putting their bodies on the line across America have a strategy for driving politics to the left in ways that liberal politicians still do not. The long-accepted consensus that politics is something that happens in the voting booth every two or four years is coming to an end. In its place, we find a growing awareness that politics is something that happens wherever people come together—with no official permission required, and often in contrast with the desires of officials who strive, above all, to maintain order.

The cry of left movement after left movement in recent years, from Occupy to Black Lives Matter to Standing Rock, is ultimately the same: “The current order is killing us.” In the wake of Charlottesville, that life-and-death reality has been brought home to people around the country. Thousands gathered this week in big cities and small towns, in rapid-response vigils and marches, not only to mourn Heyer and stand with her community, but to decry what happened to others like Deandre Harris, who was pummeled nearly to death by a group of white supremacists while police stood silently by. “The beating happened right beside the police department, and no police were there to help me at all,” Harris said afterward, and the video footage left no doubt he was telling the truth. The Rev. Osagyefo Sekou, who was part of a line of clergy facing down the fascists, spoke for many when he testified, “Antifa saved my life.”

The power of these protests would never have been possible without months and years of effective organizing. In Charlottesville and elsewhere, Democratic activist groups like Indivisible, which rose up out of the shock of Trump’s election, turned out alongside members of Democratic Socialists of America, Black Lives Matter, and the Worker’s World Party. Liberals who began to find their voices in the protests against “repeal and replace” earlier this year have banded together—sometimes uneasily—with leftists who’ve been taking politics to the streets for years. They massed in big numbers this week, and in some places did more than disrupt traffic—in Durham, North Carolina, for instance, protesters pulled down a state of a Confederate soldier, defying a 2015 state law that bans the removal of such monuments.