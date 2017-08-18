Don’t Celebrate Steve Bannon’s War on Trump

STEVE BANNON OUT! Media is the most powerful branch of government. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 18, 2017

Bannon seems to think his own departure is a harbinger of major change. He suggested that the White House will now be dominated by “Democrats, bankers, and hawks” which will upset Trump himself, given the president’s nationalist instincts:



Bannon has told associates in recent days that if he leaves, Trump WH will be "Democrats, bankers, and hawks." Predicted POTUS would rebel. — Robert Costa (@costareports) August 18, 2017

Bannon friend says Breitbart ramping up for war against Trump. "It's now a Democrat White House," source says. — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) August 18, 2017

All these responses are overwrought. In point of fact, it’s exactly because Trump’s instincts are aligned with the nationalist right that Bannon’s departure is likely to change little. The problem with the Trump administration is not that there was a white nationalist whispering in Trump’s ear; the problem was that there is a white nationalist whispering inside Trump’s own brain. That white nationalist will dominate American politics as long as Trump is in the White House.

As Wall Street Journal editor Gary Rosen observed, “The character of a presidency is determined by the President, not by his staff.” Trump’s character is already all to familiar to the entire world: He is a 71-year-old self-absorbed racist who is too lazy to follow the details of policy and prone to making capricious decisions. Trump’s character is fixed, and no amount of staff change can possibly make any difference.