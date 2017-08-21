The Crowds in Boston Shouted Themselves Hoarse. Did Anyone Really Hear Them?

Minutes later, he delivered another master class in missing the point: “Great job by all law enforcement officers and Boston Mayor @Marty_Walsh.”

Looks like many anti-police agitators in Boston. Police are looking tough and smart! Thank you. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

Great job by all law enforcement officers and Boston Mayor @Marty_Walsh. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

The president’s narrative, however myopic, appears to have stuck, and has since shaped both local and national accounts of what happened in Boston. Even while most reports acknowledged that the crowds were largely peaceful, the metaphors of destruction still came thick and fast, with CNN describing a “flood” of counter-protestors, and others emphasizing spontaneous or chaotic aspects of the march.

The thing is, as most sentient Bostonites can tell you, the demonstrations on Saturday were anything but spontaneous. They were a long time coming. The group gathered in front of the Massachusetts State House, which included participants from the Boston Democratic Socialists of America, had been planning its Stand for Solidarity rally for weeks. Their purpose was to “articulate specific local struggles” like youth homelessness, according to one planner. Another group, which marched the more than two miles to Boston Common from Roxbury, one of the city’s historically black neighborhoods, was organized by affiliates of Black Lives Matter, which has taken to the streets of Boston to resist white supremacy many times in the past.