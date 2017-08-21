Conservatives are still arguing Confederate monuments are testaments to valor.

Hudson Institute fellow Arthur Herman wants you to know that Confederate monuments aren’t really racist. “If they come down now under violent pressure from the Left, we may be losing a lot more than statues of dead Confederate heroes,” he writes in National Review.

Herman manages to hit every Dunning School canard possible in his defense of the monuments. Confederates weren’t traitors; they fought heroically for their cause; Robert E. Lee was a noble man who wanted peace. “First of all, these are not ‘Confederate monuments.’ They are monuments to the dead, soldiers who fought and often died for the Confederate cause,” he writes. “In the final analysis, they are monuments to timeless virtues, not to individuals.”

Any honest white Southerner will tell you that this revisionism persists because their peers do not want to tell the truth. White supremacists, however, are happy to do it. They know that the story of the Confederacy is a story about slavery. Racism taints Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson and every other Confederate officer; white supremacists understand, correctly, the real legacies of these men. They celebrate this truth while many white Southerners pretend it does not exist—and while many non-Southern whites back up their revisionist nostalgia.