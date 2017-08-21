Trump’s budget cuts could mess up your next solar eclipse viewing.

Spinrad explained that the ability to nowcast—to determine atmospheric conditions with high resolution—is important for viewing an eclipse. He also explained that President Donald Trump has proposed a $510 million cut to NOAA’s $2.3 billion satellite division. Spinrad said those cuts would likely prevent NOAA and NASA from improving earth-monitoring satellites so they have the high resolution necessary for perfect eclipse planning.

“The budget that came out of the Trump administration compromised a lot of these satellite capabilities, and certainly compromised the research that would go into the next generation of satellites,” he said. That would be unfortunate, because at least 11 more solar eclipses are expected to grace North America within the twenty-first century.

Congress hasn’t passed Trump’s budget for NOAA, and it’s unclear if they will. Indeed, a Senate committee recently rejected most of those proposed cuts to the agency. But as global climate change increases the risk of longer wildfire seasons and more intense individual burns, accurate, high-resolution nowcasts will help eclipse viewers find a view that isn’t obstructed.