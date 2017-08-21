Trump’s budget cuts could mess up your next solar eclipse viewing.

A few hours before Monday’s total solar eclipse, I called former National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration chief scientist Rick Spinrad to see how his viewing process was going.

Turns out he’d hit a snag. Wildfires were roaring across his home state of Oregon, and he realized that smoke could potentially cloud his view of the phenomenon. He went to access what’s known as a “nowcast,” or a satellite image describing current weather, cloud, smoke, and other conditions in his area. But the images he wanted were fuzzy. “I couldn’t get the resolution I wanted to determine where the best spot is,” he told me.

Spinrad explained that the ability to nowcast—to determine atmospheric conditions with high resolution—is important for viewing an eclipse. He also explained that President Donald Trump has proposed a $510 million cut to NOAA’s $2.3 billion satellite division. Spinrad said those cuts would likely prevent NOAA and NASA from improving earth-monitoring satellites so they have the high resolution necessary for perfect eclipse planning.