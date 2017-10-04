Just off Interstate 90 in South Dakota, on the edge of the Badlands, stands a nondescript ranch house. Eight men once lived and worked there, lounging in a rec room decked out with dorm furniture, reheating prepackaged dinners, and passing the time with rounds of Battleship. Secretly, however, they were engaged in a far more dangerous game of brinkmanship. Deep beneath the house, behind a four-ton blast door made of steel and concrete, lay a restricted Air Force control center capable of launching a battery of intercontinental ballistic missiles powerful enough to lay waste to the Soviet Union.

The rec room at the Minuteman Missile National Historic Site in South Dakota.

The first missile silos were installed across the Great Plains in 1959. A sparsely populated region far from major American cities, the Plains also provided the shortest route to Moscow: some 5,000 miles over the North Pole. Known as Delta, the launch center in South Dakota controlled ten Minutemen, the most common missile in America’s nuclear arsenal. Thousands of Air Force personnel cycled through the facility over the 28 years it was operational, and its security detail played board games in the rec room while they waited for signs that intruders—from Russian spies to the more frequent culprits, jackrabbits—had breached the perimeter.



Photographer Adam Reynolds traveled to the facility in January. Decommissioned in 1991, it is now a national park. “These are shrines to an Armageddon that didn’t happen,” Reynolds says. But with Donald Trump bringing the United States ever closer to the “fire and fury” of nuclear war, Reynolds’s images also serve as a cautionary tale—a reminder of the last time world leaders pushed us to the brink of total annihilation.