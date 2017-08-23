Lessons from the Great Right North

Now he is staring down failure again, which can hardly come as a surprise. As Jonathan Kay, an erstwhile journalistic colleague of Levant, notes in The Walrus:

The Rebel . . . had to operate as an isolated enclave of red-meat conservatism in a country where even the “Conservative” party stands for universal health care, official multiculturalism, and the welfare state.

By contrast, right-wing media companies in the United States grow in a much richer soil, benefiting from

a densely populated conservative ecosystem of pundits, fundraisers, scholars, think tanks, activists, lobbyists, and GOP politicians and functionaries—almost all of them reading from the same core catechism on abortion (evil), taxes (bad), Islam (dangerous), gun rights (sacred), and anthropogenic global warming (fictitious).

The money is particularly important. Canada, a country much less populous than the United States and significantly more egalitarian, doesn’t have an extensive network of plutocrats who are willing to cut endless large checks to fund right-wing media and political activism. There are few Canadian counterparts to Rupert Murdoch, the Koch Brothers, the Mercers, and other such American billionaires.

It’s not exactly clear how The Rebel funds itself, but reporting from Vice and the Press Progress indicates that the website does have “wealthy benefactors.” At least one of those sugar daddies is an American: the tech billionaire Robert Shillman, who has a history of funding Islamophobic journalism. That The Rebel has been getting in on the right-wing American gravy train may hint at what we can expect from it next.

In its two years of publishing, The Rebel developed a sort of hybrid identity: it was based in Canada, but it promoted and benefited from an alt-right ideology that was flourishing more fully in other parts of the world, especially America. Levant was walking a difficult tight-rope, trying to please an international audience while remaining a shaping force in Canadian conservatism. With the Charlottesville white-supremacist rally and murder, this balancing act failed, and Levant came crashing down to earth. Canadians appeared to notice—apparently for the first time—that The Rebel was trafficking in racism.

Ezra Levant of Rebel media Rebel Media/YouTube

It’s worth noting that Levant and The Rebel had been plenty racist before. In 2012, on the Sun News Network, Levant went on a tirade against Roma refugees, saying, “But these are Gypsies! A culture synonymous with swindlers. . . . Well, the Gypsies have gypped us! Too many have come here as false refugees. And they come here to gyp us again, to rob us blind, as they have done in Europe for centuries.” (He later apologized.) Gavin McInnes, who until recently hosted a show for The Rebel, has a habit of making anti-Semitic rants which he tries to pass off as comedy. In an episode earlier this year he said that “Jews are ruining the world with their lies and their money and their hooked-nose, bagel-eating faces.” In January, when six Muslims praying at a Mosque were shot by a white racist in Quebec City, Faith Goldy released a video on The Rebel suggesting it was a false flag operation and the real perpetrator was a Muslim.

None of these earlier displays of bigotry cost Levant or The Rebel any substantial political support among Canadian conservative elites. But Charlottesville proved a bridge too far. Why? It may be that conservatives recoiled from Goldy’s noxious coverage of the attack because the victim was a white woman, someone they deemed worthy of their time and sympathy. But surely another major factor was that the American setting of the event, so steeped in the history of the Civil War and the Ku Klux Klan, made the whole thing seem exotic. While the Klan has had a sporadic life in Canada since the 1920s, the group is much more robust in the United States. When viewers saw a Rebel reporter cavorting with Klansmen flying Confederate flags and celebrating Robert E. Lee, they saw America, not Canada.

The Canadian Rebel is dying. But as the president of the United States fans the flames of racism south of the border, Levant’s toxic xenophobic website could still come roaring back, repurposed for an American audience. Both BuzzFeed and The Walrus have predicted that Levant will abandon his Canadian audience for good and align himself with the readers (and donors) of the American alt-right. If Levant chooses that path, he’ll follow in the ignominious footsteps of other right-wing Canadians who found greener pastures in the States, including Father Charles Coughlin, David Frum, Mark Steyn, and Richard John Neuhaus. Instead of a Canadian Breitbart, we may end up with an Americanized Rebel.