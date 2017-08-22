Steve Bannon Is Not Your Friend

After Trump won the election with his help, Bannon harbored megalomaniacal fantasies in which, after single-handedly “deoperationaliz[ing]” the National Security Council, he would go on to oversee the “deconstruction” of the administrative state. Bannon is by no means the first political operative in history to use grandiose malapropisms to impress gullible onlookers, but he may be the most influential.

And with that influence, he will return to his core competency of savaging people he perceives as enemies of his cause. On the bright side, those people are, for the moment, Trump advisers who haven’t yet resigned or been fired.

But over time his targets will change, and he will resume the project he began years ago of increasing the reach of anti-modern, pre-Enlightenment thought in America. His ultimate goal won’t be “economic populism” but the fracturing and weakening of ideals and political norms that have served as bulwarks against white supremacy and other forms of illiberalism.

It is undeniably amusing, if you don’t think highly of Trump or his enablers, to see the Trump-loyalist media, of which Breitbart is a ringleader, take aim at the people in the White House—like national security adviser H.R. McMaster, chief of staff John Kelly, and others—who serve largely to prevent the Trump administration from flying off the rails.