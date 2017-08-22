Donald Trump has no strategy for Afghanistan.

He singled out Pakistan for criticism, saying, “We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars at the same time they are housing the very terrorists that we are fighting.” It is certainly true that Pakistan is home to a number of terrorist groups, but it is also true that Pakistan has proven, over the last 16 years, that it has no intention of ever changing its strategy of using such groups as proxy forces. The main question is whether Trump’s bellicosity and general diplomatic incompetence will destabilize the already-fraught relationship between India and Pakistan. This is vintage Trump: Playground taunts are the only diplomacy he understands.

From all appearances, it looks like he got rolled by his pet generals, who have been portrayed as a moderating force on his rhetoric and policy, but who have very little imagination when it comes to resolving international conflicts—their solution is almost always more troops, which is why Trump is the third president in 16 years to send more troops to Afghanistan. At least we now know that Trump will not end our forever war. Despite his previous statements about pulling out of Afghanistan, we never should have expected him to, since it would have taken courage and guile to stand up to the military, two qualities Trump does not possess.