America Has a Long Tradition of Racist Mob Violence

After the Civil War, the Union placed the South under military occupation and instituted the process known as Reconstruction. As Eric Foner narrates in his landmark history Reconstruction: America’s Unfinished Revolution, Reconstruction was a radical re-envisioning of the American state, a series of programs that carved out space for black political power and sought to address slavery’s traumatic legacy. Programs like the Freedman’s Bureau, which was established in 1865, established a network of public schools to educate recently freed slaves, and provided refugees with the essentials they would need for their new lives as citizens. African Americans joined forces with President Ulysses S. Grant, along with a political faction called the Radical Republicans in Congress and the reconstituted Southern legislatures, to achieve political power. Soon, blacks held about 15% of the elected offices in the South.

Black political progress incited enormous antipathy among Southern whites, some factions of whom sought to reassert white supremacy as the law of the land. The Ku Klux Klan arose to terrorize African Americans, launching an anti-equality insurgency against the Radical Republican agenda. By 1874, these insurgents were openly staging coups against state and local governments in order to suppress black progress.





In Louisiana, a racist paramilitary organization known as the Crescent City White League occupied New Orleans in an attempt to eject Louisiana’s Radical Republican state government. That conflict dated back to Louisiana’s disputed 1872 gubernatorial election, the results of which were deeply divisive. Though the Republican candidate, William Kellogg, who claimed mass black support, was declared the victor, his Democratic rival, John McEnery, refused to concede. McEnery had been accused of violence and intimidation against black voters during the election, and in 1874 he led the White League in open rebellion. White supremacists set up a parallel government in New Orleans, and were only dislodged from power after pro-federal forces defeated them in the Battle of Liberty Place. Louisiana’s racist uprising failed, but President Grant had to send federal troops into New Orleans to ensure that the democratically elected Kellogg maintained power.