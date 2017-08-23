America Has a Long Tradition of Racist Mob Violence





In Louisiana, a racist paramilitary organization known as the Crescent City White League occupied New Orleans in an attempt to eject Louisiana’s Radical Republican state government. That conflict dated back to Louisiana’s disputed 1872 gubernatorial election, the results of which were deeply divisive. Though the Republican candidate, William Kellogg, who claimed mass black support, was declared the victor, his Democratic rival, John McEnery, refused to concede. McEnery had been accused of violence and intimidation against black voters during the election, and in 1874 he led the White League in open rebellion. White supremacists set up a parallel government in New Orleans, and were only dislodged from power after pro-federal forces defeated them in the Battle of Liberty Place. Louisiana’s racist uprising failed, but President Grant had to send federal troops into New Orleans to ensure that the democratically elected Kellogg maintained power.

Other such governments were not so lucky. Well after Reconstruction had ended and white supremacy reigned once again in the South, racists freely harassed Fusionist governments—Republican-affiliated state-level populist parties that represented black interests in tandem with those of working class whites. In 1898, racist forces in Wilmington, North Carolina fomented a riot to dislodge a biracial Republican city council. White supremacists aligned with the Democratic Party sought to uproot not only the Republican council, but also Wilmington’s African-Americans; at the time, the city was home to a prominent middle class black community, including the only black-owned newspaper in North Carolina. A militia of over 1,000 men drove Fusionists from the city, and imposed martial law on the African Americans who remained.

This was only the beginning. Wilmington was a trial run for the types of Jim Crow policies and tactics that wouldn’t be overturned until the Civil Rights Movement nearly a century later. Once African Americans began to agitate for the right to vote and attend integrated public schools, segregationists responded with vicious acts of terrorism, including bombings of black churches. When the federal government forcibly integrated Southern institutions, segregationists staged protests that often involved violence against federal troops and the African Americans those troops were charged with protecting. On September 30, 1962, federal forces enforced Brown v. Board of Education by escorting James Meredith as he attempted to enroll at the University of Mississippi. Meredith and his escort were met by an unruly mob of thousands of white demonstrators, eager to continue segregation by force. Acting with Mississippi governor Ross Barnett’s implicit support, the protestors injured federal servicemen, killed a journalist, and descended into a riot that lasted fifteen hours. The events forced President John Kennedy to order reinforcements into Oxford to quell the violence.

Trump’s remarks providing cover for violent racist agitators aren’t even the first time white supremacy has found sanction within the post-Civil War White House. Rutherford B. Hayes ended Reconstruction in exchange for electoral victory in the Compromise of 1877, which saw the federal government withdraw troops from the South, abandoning African Americans to Jim Crow’s barbarism. In the early 20th century, Woodrow Wilson, a white supremacist who detested Reconstruction, occupied the White House. He screened Birth of a Nation in the residence.

American politics since the Civil War can be viewed as a ferocious struggle over the question of whether or not our nation will embrace equality or deny black humanity and doom a sizable number of its citizens to misery. History shows us that African Americans have been under sustained, armed threat ever since the notion of racial equality emerged as a feasible political position. Contemporary expressions of sympathy for the Confederacy are a continuation of this assault. It’s no wonder that the protests this spring over the removal of the Liberty Place Monument in New Orleans—protests that were in some cases attended by armed, would-be insurgents—sought to maintain a statue that commemorates not the Confederate war dead, but the 1874 insurrection against Reconstruction.