The British Museum Was Built on Coral, Butterflies, and Slavery

Sloane enriched his “cabinet of curiosities” through tireless accretion, adding and adding and never taking away.

Sloane collected so many things because he did not believe that a single instance of a species could be a true example of it. Within this first principle lies a subtler and perhaps more important concept—that of the specimen. A man named James Empson, the son of Sloane’s housekeeper, became a trusted assistant in keeping his collection. Empson described Sloane’s possessions as differing by “their colour, or shape, or impressions and marks on them, transparency or opacity, softness or hardness, different mixtures either in them or adhering to them,” or “places of nativity.” Each different example of a species (a plant, a rock) are “so differently distinguish’d productions of nature,” Empson writes, that they “cannot be called the same, or be represented by one sample, but that they are different specimens, though going under one general name.”

This is not the way that we think of species now. Delbourgo writes that “Sloane appears to have shared a version of the so-called “species scepticism” of his friend John Locke.” This set of ideas would have collectors do their best to “identify distinct classes of object” but to acknowledge that “such classifications were to some extent arbitrary; they did not adhere to the true order of nature because it remained beyond human knowledge to apprehend the real essences of things as God created them.” Sloane’s enormous collection of things aimed to “coppy” the world, to make a testament and tribute to the creative genius of God. But god works with infinite variety; so must a collection.

Sloane journeyed to Jamaica in 1687 as physician to the Duke of Albemarle, the new Governor. He was fascinated by the flora and fauna of the island. He was especially keen on “the dessert after dinners, which consisted of shaddocks, guavas, pines, mangrove-grapes, and other unknown fruits in Europe, that I thought all my fatigues well bestowed when I came to have such a pleasant prospect.”