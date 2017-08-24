The Socialism America Needs Now

For the first time since the ‘60s, socialism looks like a politics with a future in the United States. Will this revival last, and the ranks expand, until socialists can rival conservatives and liberals as a third force in American politics? It has happened before, in the distant past when Marx’s original vision of industrial capitalism giving way to democratic worker-ownership was still relevant to historical conditions. In the first decades of the last century, Eugene Debs’s Socialist Party elected thousands of legislators and, perhaps more important, forced the major parties and America’s business leaders to take account of workers’ growing demand for better wages and greater say. Neither progressivism nor the New Deal would have been possible—or as relatively radical as they were, certainly—without the movement led by Debs, the hero of Sanders and just about every other democratic socialist.

Will this revival last, and the ranks expand until socialists can rival conservatives and liberals as a third force in American politics?

Now, in the world that Donald Trump, the Great Recession, and Democratic neoliberalism have bequeathed us, socialism has again become both newsworthy and popular. Still, is it any better situated to be a real political force in America than it was in the 1970s? It’s possible. But it’ll only happen if American socialism is updated and retrofitted to suit the conditions of 21st-century, Information Age capitalism.

The old nostrums about ownership and control of the means of production simply don’t resonate in 2017. And if we were a long way in the 1960s from having the kind of “participatory” mass labor movement in the U.S. that could have prepared us for a radically expanded democracy, we’re eons removed from it now. In the 2016 campaign, however, Sanders began to define a socialism that could grow in adherents and influence and have something to say about the country’s future. He did so almost unwittingly. As he explained to Stephen Colbert during the campaign, the Vermont senator preferred to be considered a “progressive.” Yet, I think there is an important place for the kind of democratic socialism that Sanders espoused—not necessarily at the center of the Democratic Party, but certainly on its left flank. Unfortunately, the left flank of the Sanders movement, dominated by the DSA but including strong groups in Seattle and Chicago, still has to do the hard work of reconciling its idea of socialism to the 21st century.