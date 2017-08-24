Donald Trump just ruined the eclipse.

I did not even see the eclipse because I was too lazy to go outside. But I respect my fellow human beings who enjoy rare and spectacular natural events and now Trump has ruined it for everyone. On Tuesday he retweeted the following meme that another Twitter user had made:

It kind of doesn’t make sense (Trump is the moon to Obama’s sun??), but at least it was merely annoying and childish and did not represent yet another threat to our battered democracy. Trump this morning also went after James Clapper, the former director of national intelligence, who recently criticized Trump for his speech in Arizona, saying, “I really question his ability to be—his fitness to be—in this office.” Trump threatened Clapper with some sort of “beautiful letter,” which sounds like gibberish coming from a crazy old man.

James Clapper, who famously got caught lying to Congress, is now an authority on Donald Trump. Will he show you his beautiful letter to me? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2017

Trump also weighed in on how he thought his speeches this week went: