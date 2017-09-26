Not that Europe showed much gratitude for Russia’s selfless acts. Every year on May 9, Victory Day, Russians grumble at the West’s refusal to acknowledge that Russia won the Second World War. American triumphalism strikes them as especially offensive, coming from a country whose lands didn’t absorb a drop of blood. This is another important feature of Russia’s national idea: Russia is always saving the world and never getting the credit. Instead, it awaits the next betrayal.

Putin has put particular emphasis on war as a central part of Russia’s historical and contemporary identity, ramping up national commemorations of victory in World War II and other military feats. The lessons of Russia’s war myth continue to be used in practical instruction. In a 2003 work of military history published by Russia’s defense ministry, Nevsky teaches wariness of Western neighbors, Donskoy demonstrates the importance of national unity in the face of invasion, and Ivan’s siege of Kazan shows that a foreign threat is best defused by conquest.

Historical tropes about Russia and war also formed a crucial part of Russia’s rhetoric about its 2014 annexation of Crimea and support for separatists in eastern Ukraine. Crimea is supposedly the place where Kievan Prince Vladimir converted to Christianity, beginning the Christianization of Rus, a medieval predecessor to the Russian state. Captured by the Mongols and retaken by Catherine the Great, Crimea was the site of momentous Russian battles during many wars. In 2014, the Russian government and state media energetically promoted the idea that Ukrainian “fascists” were plotting a genocidal campaign against Russian speakers in Ukraine, who were in urgent need of protection. As with the siege of Kazan, an act of aggression was reframed as a defense of the Russian people.

Toal’s Near Abroad adopts a much shorter time frame than Russia: The Story of War’s eight centuries, focusing instead on Putin’s 17 years in power. But like Carleton, Toal emphasizes the emotional and narrative aspects of Russia’s policies toward its neighbors and rivals, showing how a nation’s idea of itself, and its efforts to project this idea into the larger world, can shape its foreign policy, even when that national idea conflicts with more concrete strategic interests. Toal highlights America’s narrative about its own role in the world, pointing out that the two superpowers tell remarkably similar stories about themselves—as they might notice, if only they’d stop to listen.

With evangelical enthusiasm, George W. Bush sought toward the end of his second term to expand NATO east and south into former Soviet states. His wishes met with considerable resistance, notably from Condoleezza Rice, Robert Gates, and Angela Merkel. Russia had made clear long ago that offering NATO membership to Georgia and Ukraine would mean crossing a “red line,” but that didn’t stop NATO from announcing on April 3, 2008 that it had “agreed today” that the two nations would “become members of NATO.” The Bucharest Declaration was a major trigger for Russia, a country with nearly a millennium’s worth of anxiety about being encircled, invaded, and conquered by its many enemies—among them Germany, Sweden, France, and Turkey. From half a world away, the United States was pushing against a weakened Russia’s borders, encroaching on countries that were almost inextricably entwined with Russia’s economy, culture, and history.

What did America stand to gain from this? Georgia and Ukraine are hardly of strategic interest to the United States. Toal argues that American engagement in these conflicts can only be explained by America’s idea of its mission in the world and by a highly specific network of personal relationships. In the case of Georgia, in particular, he offers a persuasive account of how the conflict escalated. As Soviet foreign minister in the late 1980s, Eduard Shevardnadze had developed strong relationships with U.S. Secretary of State James Baker and German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, who felt that Shevardnadze had helped facilitate the peaceful end of the Cold War and the reunification of Germany. When Shevardnadze became Georgia’s parliamentary speaker in 1992 and then president in 1995, America and Germany were glad to provide his fledgling state with financial assistance and political support. In the process, they chose to overlook Georgia’s violent suppression of separatists in South Ossetia and Abkhazia, where civil wars broke out in the early ’90s.

Faced with the potential loss of both regions to the Russian sphere of influence, Shevardnadze developed what Toal calls “Georgia’s marketing pitch to the international community”—in particular to the United States. It wasn’t hard to figure out how to press American buttons. Georgia, a small, beautiful country with delicious food and an ancient Christian culture, cast itself as freedom-loving David to the hoary Russian Goliath. Shevardnadze paired this appeal with an energetic effort to assert Georgia’s strategic importance to Europe and the United States, as a gateway to Central Asia’s oil and natural gas. The pitch worked: By 2001, Georgia was the third-largest recipient of U.S. aid, much of which was lost to corruption.

The U.S. invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq increased the strategic importance of Georgia, providing it with new political leverage. America gave Georgia military training and weapons to help Georgia assert its control over disputed territories, including a region that Russia wished to attack as part of its war in Chechnya. For Shevardnadze, the focus on war provided a welcome distraction from his failure to reform Georgia into a semblance of liberal democracy. He signed Georgia up for the “coalition of the willing” in Iraq, earning even more American goodwill.

Georgia’s next president, Mikheil Saakashvili, was elected in the wake of the country’s “Rose Revolution” in 2003. Educated at George Washington University and Columbia, Saakashvili received support from the International Republican Institute, a quasi-governmental organization whose stated goal is to “expand freedom throughout the world.” At an IRI event in 1995, Saakashvili had impressed the group’s chairman, John McCain. American politicians like McCain loved the optics of the Rose Revolution, led by a dynamic young product of American exchange programs. Fluent in English, Saakashvili was “our guy,” ousting an aging Soviet-era bureaucrat. (Never mind that Shevardnadze had enjoyed effusive American support for years.)

Among Georgia’s most powerful assets was the ability to offer America a flattering reflection of its own purported values. During his meeting with George W. Bush, Saakashvili won the American president’s heart by quoting back Bush’s recent State of the Union address. “I’m impressed by this leader,” a charmed Bush told the press. “I’m impressed by his vision, I’m impressed by his courage.” When Georgia’s treasury ran out of money, the U.S. government stepped in to pay its government pensions and salaries.

Despite Saakashvili’s reformist image, the new president largely continued Shevardnadze’s adroit efforts to win U.S. support with high-flown rhetoric about “democratic values” while pursuing domestic policies that were hardly in line with democratic principles. Saakashvili used his expanded executive power to shove through a much-lauded anti-corruption program, but he also presided over numerous human rights violations, including a notorious campaign in which any citizen could be plucked from the street, administered a rapid (and potentially inaccurate) drug test, and, if they tested positive, jailed until they paid an exorbitant fine. He meanwhile continued to work energetically to prove his fealty to the United States, offering military support for NATO operations in Afghanistan and deploying more Georgian troops to Iraq. Bush held up Georgia as a success story for his “Freedom Agenda,” but he warned Saakashvili in private that the United States would not rescue Georgia if it picked a fight with Russia over South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

Placing his trust in public rhetoric over private cautions, Saakashvili provoked a war with Russia over South Ossetia in 2008. Though taken by surprise, Russia quickly mobilized and prevailed on the battlefield. Georgia pleaded in vain for U.S support. “This is not about Georgia any more,” Saakashvili told Washington. “This is about basic values of humanity, of American values that we always, ourselves, believed in.” “If the world is not able to stop Russia here,” one Georgian politician warned, “then Russian tanks and Russian paratroopers can appear in every European capital.”

But Russia’s deep strategic interests in the region ultimately outstripped America’s appetite for another distant conflict of dubious geopolitical benefit. In the end, the United States wasn’t willing to fight Russia over South Ossetia, no matter how great Saakashvili’s gift for flummery.

After his party was voted out in 2012, Saakashvili shifted his attentions to Ukraine, the site of the next high-profile struggle over Russia’s near abroad. In 2014, after massive protests in Kiev culminated in the flight of Ukraine’s then-president, Viktor Yanukovych, war erupted between the country’s new leaders and separatist militants. As Russia provided covert support to the separatists, Saakashvili helped Ukraine’s new president, Petro Poroshenko, and prime minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk lobby for U.S. aid. “This is a war between the past and the future,” Yatsenyuk argued, as Saakashvili had before him, “between the dark and the light, between freedom and dictatorship.” The conflict was framed as the front line of a greater struggle between East and West, between civilized Europeans and Mongol hordes. The Ukrainian conflict, the argument went, was only the beginning of Russia’s plot to retake every country in the former Soviet bloc.

But the script was even less successful this time around. In 2008, McCain had tried to use the war in Georgia against the Democrats in his presidential campaign, casting Barack Obama’s lack of response to the crisis as “at odds with our democratic allies and yet so bizarrely in sync with Moscow.” Obama interrupted his vacation to read a statement condemning Russian aggression; he couldn’t afford to look soft on Russia. But by 2014, Obama recognized that Ukraine, like Georgia, was profoundly important to Russia’s national interests in a way it would never be for the United States. America’s messianic missions in Iraq and Afghanistan hadn’t gone well, and Obama was too young to have been inculcated with the logic of the Cold War. He pointed out that Russian aggression in Ukraine was not a sign of strength, but rather evidence of weakness, a failure of soft power. There was a bipartisan clamor to arm Ukraine and escalate the conflict, but to his credit, Obama resisted.

Then came Donald Trump, who campaigned on an America First platform and railed against American interventionism and NATO. His quick reversal on his isolationist rhetoric is not just another example of his capriciousness and vacuity; it also demonstrates how deeply military interventionism is embedded in America’s political and economic system, and in America’s idea of its role in the world. Many of those who expressed outrage over Trump’s pussy grabbing and anti-immigrant invective were unfazed when he shot Tomahawk missiles at Syria and dropped the “mother of all bombs” on Afghanistan. Many were pleased by the idea that the U.S. was finally putting an end to Russia’s barbaric support for Assad.

A comparison of Russia’s and America’s narratives about war shows how easily countries can become lost in their national myths. We condemn the hypocrisy of Russia’s self-image as a humanitarian warrior even as we pretend that we attacked Iraq, Libya, or Syria in order to promote democracy and human rights. We deride Russia’s paranoia over foreign aggression even as we whip up panic over charges that Russia rigged the U.S. presidential election. We wring our hands over the size of Russia’s military, forgetting that our own is an order of magnitude larger. Understanding Russia’s self-image is not only a way of better understanding Russian behavior. It can also help expose America’s most cherished illusions about itself.