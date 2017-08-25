The Senate Wants to Prevent Russia From Compromising U.S. Elections. Does Trump?

For example, the bill would require the Director of National Intelligence to work with the heads of the CIA, the National Security Agency, the FBI, and the Department of Homeland Security to start a review, a year before a federal election, to identify the security vulnerabilities of any state election systems, including whether they are vulnerable to foreign intelligence threats. They would present their findings to the so-called Gang of Eight—a bipartisan group of senators briefed on intelligence matters—three to six months before the election. Had such a review taken place in 2016, the government might have been able to respond aggressively to Russia’s attempted hack.

The same intelligence officials, plus the secretary of the Treasury, would have three months after passage of the bill to come up with a “whole-of-government strategy” to combat Russian threats to electoral systems. The strategy would include items like auditable paper trails and secure wireless and internet connections for election machines, both of which would make our elections more resilient to a number of threats.





Thus far, the government says no vote results were affected by Russian hacking attempts. (Though North Carolina is conducting an investigation into irregularities with some electronic voting systems, known as poll books, that had been provided by a firm targeted by Russian hackers.) Nevertheless, had these expansive detection efforts been in place in 2016, more of Russia’s hacks might have been identified in real time, with better means to deter them.