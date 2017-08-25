Mourning Diana Online

MARRIAGE wrecker, femme fatale, a blonde Venus flytrap who consumes men like insects—Princess Diana can do nothing right these days. Once the darling of the tabloid press, fashion role model, devoted mother, saintly visitor to the Aids ward, innocent victim of an arrogant husband besotted with his ageing, plain (the worst sin of all, given a bride the world found desirable), married mistress, she has now been recast.

The total about-face of the British tabloid press in the wake of Diana’s death was and remains scandalous. The same papers who canonized her in death had in the final months of her life blamed Diana for Dodi al Fayed’s jilting of his girlfriend Kelly Fisher and painted her as a voracious harpy. This long pattern of harassment went back to 1992, when The Sun newspaper published a piece called “Squidgygate.” The piece transcribed a private conversation between Diana and her friend James Gilbey, in which he called her “Squidgy” as a nickname and she referred to life with Charles as “real torture.” (The phonecall was recorded by a man who listened in to non-commercial radio frequencies for fun.)

After Diana died, the press had to retract every note of satire or judgment from their accounts of her life. The result was coverage saturated by sentimentality, expressing nothing but dull earnestness. The Sun’s headline read: “GOODNIGHT OUR SWEET PRINCESS.” The Greek newspaper Apogevmatini, meanwhile, went with the extraordinary outlier headline, “Lady D(ead).”

In life, Diana courted this kind of sentimentality. She famously spoke of wishing to be the “Queen of people’s hearts,” rather than the Queen of the actual country—a duty she had foregone by divorcing the husband she loathed. Her charity work and somewhat Mother Theresa-like willingness to be photographed with the sick and the poor (and Mother Theresa) was a valuable use of her high visibility, but not a complex one. So, Diana did not have much nuance to lose, but in death she lost her personality. She became a commemorative plate rather than a person.