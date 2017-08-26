Cultural Warlord Trump Goes on the Offensive

Now that the candidate Thiel endorsed is seven months into a uniquely destructive presidency, it seems clear that his hopes were misplaced. Far from sharing Thiel’s attitude that no one should care about “who gets to use which bathroom,” Trump has shown he cares deeply. One of Trump’s first acts as president was to issue a letter withdrawing federal protection for transgender high school students who want to use bathrooms corresponding to their gender identities. In July, the president tweeted that he would reinstate a ban on transgender people in the military, and this week, he made good on the threat, issuing a directive that bars new transgender recruits, blocks funding for sex reassignment surgeries, and gives Defense Secretary James Mattis six months to decide whether to expel the thousands of transgender soldiers already serving. And these are not the only ways in which Trump is governing as a right-wing cultural warrior. He has also reinstated the gag rule on international agencies that provide abortion counseling, appointed figures like Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, and signed a law that will allow states to deny funding to Planned Parenthood.

While Thiel’s dream that Trump would be keen to ditch hot-button social issues now seems like an obvious delusion, it’s worth remembering that Trump himself gave reasons for entertaining the fantasy. Trump campaigned as a different sort of Republican, one unbeholden to the party’s orthodoxies. Thrice married and with a notorious playboy past, Trump has only the barest familiarity with the Bible, which was reason enough for some people to assume that he had little personal passion for cultural war. He also made a greater effort than most national Republicans to court LGBT votes. To be sure, his arguments were usually framed in terms of offering to protect LGBT citizens from Muslim terrorists, in effect making LGBT rights a wedge issue dividing a sexual minority from a religious minority. “Only weeks ago, in Orlando, Florida, 49 wonderful Americans were savagely murdered by an Islamic terrorist,” Trump said during his speech at the Republican convention. “This time, the terrorist targeted our LGBTQ community. No good. And we’re going to stop it. As your president, I will do everything in my power to protect our LGBTQ citizens from the violence and oppression of a hateful foreign ideology.”





Very few LGBT voters found Trump’s pitch persuasive, despite the endorsement not only of Thiel but also of Caitlyn Jenner. Trump got only 14 percent of the LGBT vote, a significant drop from the 22 percent that Mitt Romney received in 2012. Yet if LGBT voters weren’t won over by Trump, he did see an improvement in another group. Hillary Clinton got the support of 68 percent of secular voters, down 2 percent from what Barack Obama received in 2012 and a full 7 percent from what Obama received in 2008. The erosion of support from secular voters can be seen in the improved position Trump achieved outside the Bible Belt, winning over midwestern states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. The numbers suggest that the true audience for Thiel’s call for an end to the “fake culture wars” wasn’t LGBT Americans (who tuned Trump out) but rather secular midwesterners who would be comforted by the fact that Trump has a gay friend.