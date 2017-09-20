Part of the power of language, Binet’s novel suggests, rests on its slipperiness, its ability to embody shifting meanings. Bayard and Herzog witness this aspect of language in action when they find themselves attending several nights of spectacle staged by the Logos Club, an ancient secret society premised on gladiatorial debate. Two formidable contestants are given a topic to argue before judges and an audience, and the loser has his or her finger chopped off there on the spot. (The novel, by the way, abounds in suspicious figures with missing digits.) The Logos Club contests offer an obvious nod to scenes in The Name of the Rose in which monks gather to debate subtle tenets of the faith. At a contest in Bologna, the detectives watch as celebrated Italian film director Michelangelo Antonioni goes up against an imposing older woman on the topic of intellectuals and power. He loses and his finger is summarily amputated. His partner for the evening, the well-known actress Monica Vitti, must tend to his injury.

Roland Barthes in 1963: Binet’s novel spins an elaborate mystery from the French theorist’s death in 1980. Henri Cartier-Bresson/Magnum

These assorted dialectical face-offs give Binet another way to take an angle on theory. He asserts, with Barthes, that everything can be construed as a sign. Meanings are not isolated, but form part of a system, and can therefore be interpreted in diverse ways. Any assertion can be overturned and have its thrust reversed through the agile play of rhetoric. Paradox rules. Describing the debate with Antonioni, Binet writes: “The old woman says that this is the very beauty of the true intellectual: He does not need to want to be revolutionary in order to be revolutionary.” Antonioni, for his part, “snorts contemptuously that she will have to explain that to Heidegger.” There are many, many pages of this sort of thing.

With each section of the novel, Binet ups the improbability factor, and his narrative grows increasingly farcical. The Bologna section, for example, ends at the train station right at the moment of the 1980 terrorist bombing there. Though a number of the characters happen to be present, through one happy coincidence or another they all escape death, even though the incident in fact killed more than 80 people.

The action next moves to Ithaca, New York. Bayard and Herzog attend a major conference on linguistics (which never took place) organized by Jonathan Culler (a literary theorist at Cornell). Among the list of participants who exist in real life—Noam Chomsky, Jacques Derrida, Michel Foucault, Roman Jakobson, Julia Kristeva, Paul de Man, Jeffrey Mehlman, Richard Rorty, John Searle, and Gayatri Spivak—is one who does not: Morris J. Zapp, who happens to be the protagonist of David Lodge’s 1975 spoof of academia, Changing Places.

Binet’s characters carry on with all of the arbitrariness of signifiers that have been freed from their signifieds.

Though Binet makes characters out of any number of the pooh-bahs of literary theory and philosophy, the actions and fates assigned to them bear almost no resemblance to what we know of them. (Though, I should point out, Louis Althusser is described as strangling his wife to death—which is documented in his actual autobiography.) Characters engage in outlandish sexual acts and in several cases meet violent and horrific deaths; they carry on throughout with all of the arbitrariness of signifiers that have been freed from their signifieds. Perhaps, in fact, this is Binet’s point: to play out some of the absurdist implications of a deconstructed universe.

But if it is, he winds up sacrificing much of the tension of the mystery genre in order to keep hitting such an obvious target. And in doing so, he parts company with Eco’s earlier enterprise. By the novel’s midpoint, if not sooner, we find ourselves in the psychological zone where everything is permitted. Effects seem barely answerable to causes, and staged encounters are heaped one upon the next. Inevitably, the mystery we’ve been tracking begins to feel like just one more improbability. The reader feels less and less interested in the narrative vicissitudes, and might well start glazing over in those passages of argumentation in which each thing is revealed to be its opposite.

I’ll leave the climax and resolution for those who persist. It is enough to say that, just as the plot began in the realm of politics—with Barthes and Mitterrand’s luncheon—it ends with the 1981 French presidential election, in which the seventh function of language has apparently allowed a suddenly empowered Mitterrand to carry the day.

How many things can a novel be? Where do we draw our lines, if there even are any lines left? Stylish, devilish, cerebral—setting these obvious and inevitable descriptors aside, what do we have here? Does The Seventh Function of Language, like The Name of the Rose before it, add up to something more than a pumped-up entertainment for the name-dropping set? Is Binet making any larger statement with his transgressive antics?

In interviews, Binet has expressed his interest in creating and subverting artifice, and in mingling materials that have traditionally been kept apart. He has praised Milan Kundera’s narrative feints, and those of Bret Easton Ellis—how they allow invention and the so-called “actual” to cohabit. Ellis, for instance, “borrowed” Jay McInerney’s character Alison Poole and used her in several of his works; Kundera, in The Book of Laughter and Forgetting, freely mingled invented stories with recollections of his own experience. Binet has also discussed his interest in the recently fashionable French movement of “auto-fiction,” which manipulates the real-life materials of autobiography—asserting, in effect, that memory is just another form of narrative creation.

In The Seventh Function of Language, Binet has taken “having it all ways” to a new level. Meanings and designations not only invert and collapse into each other, but the same unhooking of signifier from signified that underwrote so much of “theory” is ridiculed. All in good fun, the critic wants to say—and would, were we not just now all living under the sign of the counterfactual. When the truth status of political pronouncements is no longer subject to formerly accepted checks and balances, how is the novelist bent on playing with the line between “real” and “fake” to ply his trade? His conceit seems less transgressive than redundant. Does the reader have the stomach for an anarchic mirroring of anarchy? The real-world link between rhetorical sleight of hand and power needs, instead, to be explored and exposed.

Amusing and unsettling enough at first, the business becomes less tenable the more wildly Binet spins out his scenarios. To maximize his effects, the novel would have to be half as long, for little is gained by the repetitions. If we’ve seen one famous theorist absurdly jousting with another, we don’t need to see 20 others. It could be that there are in-jokes for the cognoscenti in these encounters, but the audience for these will not be large. To crib from Cyril Connolly, inside every overstuffed novel is a thin novel trying to get out.

One of the bit players in The Seventh Function of Language, encountered at the Ithaca conference, is the translator and theorist Jeffrey Mehlman. Professor Mehlman happens to teach at Boston University, where I also work. I run into him now and again, either on the street or at the occasional gathering, so it was very strange to encounter him, however briefly, in Binet’s pages. When I see him next, I will be most tempted to say, as does Binet at the very outset: “Life is not a novel. Or at least you would like to believe so.”