For investors, there are myriad ways to make money off a building you bought for less than the cost of a used car. You can rent it out and make back your investment within a year—as long as you don’t spend much, if anything, on repairs. You can sell to desperate homebuyers—offering them financing at exorbitant interest rates, or including contract provisions that allow you to seize the property after one or two missed payments. You can seek out blighted areas near hospitals or universities, betting that an expanding institution will eventually gobble up the neighborhood and pay you handsomely for your roofless, collapsing investment. Or you can sell to other speculators. “That’s the ‘there’s a sucker born every minute’ variation of the real estate game,” says Alan Mallach, a senior fellow at the Center for Community Progress. “You buy really cheap and then sell at a markup to other investors much less sophisticated than you are.”

In theory, tax sales are supposed to replenish city coffers and transfer vacant homes from delinquent owners to people who will actually improve the properties. But the mass purchasing of distressed homes by faraway investors is having the opposite effect. According to a case study of Cleveland by the Joint Center for Housing Studies at Harvard University, properties owned by out-of-state and high-volume investors are far more likely to remain empty, have delinquent tax bills, violate local building codes, and ultimately require demolition.

Real estate speculators can impulse-buy a house for less than the price of a used car—but local communities are fighting back.

Scott Wizig developed an eye for opportunity early on: As a kid, he sold lemonade to construction workers and repaired bikes to resell in his neighborhood. After high school, he convinced his parents to let him raid his college fund to buy his first foreclosed property. “No other realtor wanted to mess with it, because the price was so minimal—$5,000 or $8,000,” says Shad Bogany, a Houston realtor who helped the teenaged Wizig make his initial real estate purchase. But the late 1980s turned out to be an opportune moment to get into the market. Houston was ravaged by the oil bust; the Houston Chronicle called it “a time of bankruptcies and foreclosures, FOR SALE signs and empty office towers, loan defaults and failed banks.” When the city began to boom again, Wizig’s investments paid off handsomely.

In 2000, after going into business as a real estate investor, Wizig turned his attention to Buffalo, where more than 15 percent of all housing units were vacant. That October, Wizig came to town with more than half a million dollars in hand, which he used to buy 284 run-down properties at tax auction for an average price of less than $2,200. Wizig’s two-day buying spree was remarkable enough to merit an article in the Buffalo News. “He had stacks of cashier’s checks in all different denominations, ready to be signed,” Bruna Michaux, the city’s senior tax administrator, told the paper. “And I mean stacks.”

At first, Buffalo was optimistic about the out-of-town investor; in a depressed market, speculation can seem like a form of flattery. But the hope quickly evaporated, as Wizig’s rental properties began racking up hundreds of code violations. The state filed suit against Wizig and NY Liberty Homes LLC, the entity that bought and managed the properties, alleging that some of the buildings weren’t hooked up to the sewer system; others had no heat. What’s more, the state asserted, Liberty’s rental agreements illegally required tenants to pay for their own repairs and charged them double for any repairs Wizig performed. By the time Wizig reached a settlement with the state, he was being called the most prosecuted landlord in the history of Buffalo.

Wizig’s business associates attribute his difficulties to regional differences in regulation. “Scott’s business plan doesn’t fit every state,” says Bogany. “In those Eastern cities, there are a lot of rules and regulations. If you’re trying to foreclose on somebody or evict somebody, it’s a much harder process. They’re not as business friendly as we are here in Texas.” Wizig wound up selling 98 of the troubled properties in Buffalo for $1 to a nonprofit called the Nonprofit Training Institute. But the move ended up being an elaborate game of pass the buck: The group, which never fixed up the properties, no longer appears to exist. It currently owes the city of Buffalo $949,250 in fines for housing code violations.

I first saw Scott Wizig at the Houston tax auction in July 2015. There was a Vegas-y feeling in the air—the locked briefcases full of cash, the sheen of sweat on upper lips, the rush of a lot of money being moved around quickly all contributed to a shared sense of anticipation and precarious high spirits. The owner of 1906 Boone Street was standing near the back of the room, sporting a healthy tan, a salmon-colored polo shirt, khaki shorts, and black running shoes with neon-pink highlights. He was presiding over a table of young women who were researching properties on computers. I watched him buy a house for $16,000, a process that appeared to take no more than ten minutes.

Scott Wizig has made a fortune buying derelict properties. Dave Rossman

Wizig wouldn’t speak with me for months. When he finally agreed to, he didn’t want to discuss how he profits from buying up distressed properties. By the time we spoke, he was trying to rid himself of his Baltimore properties, just as he’d done before in Buffalo. He presented his work as a form of charity: In his view, he helps the city by selling homes and providing financing to people who otherwise couldn’t afford them. (The Houston Press has reported on his company’s sales of legally uninhabitable houses to undocumented immigrants.) He donates to local minority youth groups and hosted a book signing last year for Martin Luther King III and Representative John Lewis.

I asked him about a word—“slumlord”—that his critics sometimes throw around. “I have a hard time understanding that,” he told me. “ ‘Slumlord’ means we’re promoting to people, selling to people who live in unsafe conditions. We’re not in the rental business in Baltimore—we’re not selling these houses to consumers.”

It’s true that in Baltimore, unlike in Buffalo, Wizig focused on selling his properties to other investors rather than renting them out to low-income tenants. But to those who live next to his unmaintained properties, the precise shading of his business model offers little comfort. The dilapidated homes owned by Wizig’s web of LLCs continue to put a strain on the surrounding neighborhoods, attracting rats and trash and crime. To help neighbors fight back, the Community Law Center convinced the Maryland state legislature to allow nonprofit groups like the CLC to sue the owners of problem properties. “It’s empowering, in that it allows communities to take code enforcement into their own hands,” says Kristine Dunkerton, the group’s executive director.

In 2013, six community organizations sued Wizig and nine of his LLCs, claiming that his method of buying vacant properties and failing to maintain them “established a pattern and practice that threatens the welfare of the communities’ neighborhoods.” But after a judge ordered Wizig to clean up dozens of homes, seven of the LLCs filed for bankruptcy, essentially halting the lawsuit. In 2015, the community groups finally reached a settlement that required the defendants to fix, sell, or demolish dozens of vacant properties around the city, including 1906 Boone Street. The LLCs also agreed to pay $85,000 to the community groups—money used to form a new group to combat the problem of vacant housing in the city.

It was a huge victory for the community activists. Nothing like it had ever happened in Baltimore before—a neighborhood coming together and making an absentee owner clean up properties. Dunkerton praises the community leaders for their “initiative, persistence, deep desire to improve their neighborhood, and love for the city.” The lawsuit empowered and energized the communities, and gave them a sense of hope. “It was never about getting money,” she says.

In some ways, however, the victory is purely symbolic. It’s simply not feasible for community groups to identify every delinquent owner, let alone take them to court. It took the CLC years to break through the carefully cultivated anonymity of Wizig’s shell companies and hold him responsible for the properties he owned. And while some cities have begun experimenting with strategies to make cheap properties less appealing to distant speculators—by using receivership, say, to seize unmaintained properties from delinquent owners—investors have little reason to avoid risky assets, especially when the risk is largely borne by local neighborhoods the investors will never see. There’s still plenty of profit to be made from the pain of America’s cities; last year’s tax sale in Detroit, for example, was the city’s biggest ever.

Last summer, a year after the CLC settled its suit against Wizig, the demolition of 1906 Boone was finally complete. But by then, the damage had been done. When people say a single vacant house can undermine an entire block, they’re usually speaking metaphorically. But here, the destabilization is literal. Every time Lewis Mitchell looks out his window, he sees what might happen to his own home. Most of the houses across the street are already in various states of collapse, victims of the domino effect that a single ruined house can inflict on its neighbors. Only four people still live across from Mitchell. The empty lot left where 1906 Boone once stood may mean that he and the remaining homeowners on the street will face a similar fate in the next few years.

What gnaws at Mitchell is the fact that things didn’t have to end up this way; a different kind of future could have been possible for 1906 Boone. Mitchell’s own house was vacant when he bought it 21 years ago and fixed it up. He had wanted to do the same thing for 1906—he had some money saved up, and plenty of renovation experience. But the very attributes of the property that threatened the community in Baltimore—the abandonment and neglect evident in every sagging floor and broken window—are what made it so attractive to an investor in Houston. Urban blight is a market. By the time Mitchell saw the FOR SALE sign on 1906 Boone, the house was already long gone.