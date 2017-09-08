As in The Wire, all the dirty money is inevitably accompanied by violence, blight, and a pervasive sense of hopelessness. In a scene halfway through the season, two prostitutes stand outside a sleazy Chinese restaurant as it rains. A young newcomer named Lori (a smart-alecky Emily Meade, who delivers impeccable eyebrow-acting all season) grumbles about the downpour. Eileen (Maggie Gyllenhaal), who goes by the street name Candy, is a veteran sex worker who wears a curly blond Orphan Annie wig and a perpetual sigh. (Gyllenhaal also serves as a producer of The Deuce, a role she asked for as a condition to playing Candy, she says, because she “wanted some kind of guarantee that they wanted not just my body but also my mind.”) A daisy-duked Fantine in platform sandals, Eileen works to support a child in the suburbs. When Lori suggests not turning tricks because of the bad weather, Eileen snorts at the thought. She has been around long enough to know that you can’t take a rain check on survival.

As in The Wire, the bleakness of The Deuce is individual, interpersonal, and institutional all at once.

Lori, Darlene, and other women who work with pimps often suffer violent, horrifying punishment if they do not perform—one aspect of The Deuce that is brutal and hard to watch. Eileen, who has “no man,” works as her own boss. She won’t suffer the same repercussions if she takes the night off, but she also knows she can’t afford to skip work. She heads to the skin flicks, where a man asks her if she likes movies and immediately unzips his pants in the flea-ridden, red velvet seats. As Eileen gets to work, a giant rat crawls from the floor up to her wig. It is horrifying, humiliating, and a moment of stark clarity; her sorrow is complete.

In Eileen’s case, it isn’t the work that debases her. It’s her lack of control over her life, her alienation, the violence she suffers alone in hotel rooms at the hands of johns who don’t want to pay. She finds respite and agency in the world of filmed pornography, where she discovers that she can make money with a lot less risk. In the second episode, Eileen fills in at a porn shoot in the Bronx, and as she has cold potato soup splashed over her face, you see a twinkle in her eye. In this work, she can use her entrepreneurial spirit to her advantage. She is present at the birth of something.

James Franco plays not only Vince Martino in The Deuce, but also his twin brother, Frankie. If Vince is virtuous, then Frankie, with his gambling debts and libertine reputation, is a bastion of vice. Franco’s weaselly smarm works perfectly as rat fink Frankie, and he brings a smear of buttery tenderness to Vince, who opens a seedy new bar near Times Square called the Hi-Hat, which welcomes prostitutes. When I heard about Franco’s acting stunt, I was skeptical: The duplication trick could easily have become the focus of the show, as the brothers attempt to become smut impresarios with the help of a rotund, industrious mob boss named Rudy Pipilo (Michael Rispoli). In the wrong hands, The Deuce had the potential to turn into a show about the ’70s that focused exclusively on a kind of bygone machismo, a wish fulfillment for Taxi Driver fans who still quote Travis Bickle’s “You talkin’ to me?” when they look in the mirror.

Simon and Pelecanos, however, allow a multitude of characters to share the spotlight. (They also brought in several women to work on the project, including director Michelle MacLaren and crime novelists Megan Abbott and Lisa Lutz in the writers’ room.) The misery is spread around evenly, which feels like a more accurate evocation of ’70s Manhattan than a rhapsodic love letter to the city’s one-time rough edges. We learn the backstory of Darlene, who returns to North Carolina only to lie to her former friends that she is a model in New York; in the process, she dupes a young waitress into coming north on the bus to join the trade. We meet Ruby, an astringent prostitute who is known on the street as “Thunder Thighs” and becomes the tragic clown of the season as she attempts to laugh through her pain. The coterie of pimps who all meet up at Leon’s Diner to eat greasy bacon and talk shop are portrayed as tough, sexist, flamboyant braggarts—but also as unhappy cowards trapped in a system from which they find little respite and no escape.