Even as Donald Trump has vowed to eradicate the scourge of “radical Islamic terrorism” and to ban Muslim immigration, one element of Barack Obama’s counterterrorism strategy seemed likely to survive. Last year, the Department of Homeland Security announced it would award $10 million to groups that work to turn people away from violent extremism. The majority of the grants would flow to a wide range of community organizations—including the Muslim Public Affairs Council, which targets the social and political isolation that can lead to radicalization, and Life After Hate, which works to rehabilitate former neo-Nazis and other right-wing radicals. The funding—part of a program called Countering Violent Extremism—emphasizes community engagement over aggressive law enforcement. “Very often the best efforts to counter violent extremism are local, tailored to a particular community,” said Jeh Johnson, Obama’s secretary of homeland security.

But all that changed over the summer. Without warning, the Trump administration abruptly canceled the CVE funding for many community organizations, shifting the majority of grants to law enforcement and government agencies. What’s more, the administration eliminated grants explicitly aimed at combating extremism by far-right groups—a form of terrorism that has risen sharply under Trump. The message was clear: Instead of partnering with religious and community leaders to fight all forms of homegrown extremism, like the violent attack in Charlottesville, Trump will largely rely on law enforcement to target Muslim Americans—a move that is likely to exacerbate tensions in communities subjected to warrantless surveillance, religious profiling, and police aggression.

“Community-led initiatives that were the centerpiece of this grant process are being deleted and rendered obsolete by the administration,” says Salam Al-Marayati, president of the Muslim Public Affairs Council, which lost $393,800 in funding. “To us, there is no indication they believe in community partnership. The rhetoric from this administration, if anything, is trying to kill partnership between law enforcement and communities.”

The abruptness of the administration’s move has left many of the community groups scrambling to survive. “That loss of funding was crippling for us,” says Todd Mack, the executive director of Music in Common, which was set to receive $159,000. Mack founded the nonprofit in 2005, three years after his friend Daniel Pearl, a Wall Street Journal reporter, was kidnapped and murdered by extremists in Pakistan. Over the past decade, the group has worked to bring people of different faiths and cultures together through songwriting and performances. Mack had hired staff and planned out the next two years of programming based on the promised CVE grant. “I wasn’t naïve,” he says. “I knew what was going on during Trump’s campaign and the rhetoric he was using. But I didn’t think they’d strip away funding for this after people had already been notified.”