Part of the thrill of the Archer books is Archer’s great gift for self-scrutiny, the way he can monitor his own internal fluctuations—“I was feeling sweaty and cynical”—in parallel to his penetrating assessments of others. Archer’s ambivalence about everything, most of all himself, makes his insight credible. His unattainable aspiration is to be a good man. “I keep trying, when I remember to,” he confesses in The Barbarous Coast, “but it keeps getting tougher every year. Like trying to chin yourself with one hand.” In 1958’s The Doomsters, the book Macdonald wrote after his only child, Linda, fell into serious trouble with the law, Archer sits in a cheap hotel room and feels a stab of pain and loss: “Perhaps the pain was for myself; the loss was of a self I had once imagined.” When thinking about crime and criminals, Archer never forgets that he, like Macdonald, is someone who could have gone either way in life.

When Macdonald returned to California in the 1940s, his wife, Margaret Millar, was already a successful writer, whereas Macdonald himself still had one foot in the Navy and one in the academy, at the University of Michigan. Only in 1951 did he complete his dissertation, on Samuel Taylor Coleridge. W. H. Auden had been one of his professors, and the revered poet’s esteem for detective novels made him one of the several surrogate father figures who directed Macdonald’s life from afar. (Another was his publisher, Alfred A. Knopf.)

In the ’50s, Macdonald visited juvenile detention facilities, attended many trials, and befriended judges, prosecutors, lawyers, and boxers. Yet it was his poor, exiled, fatherless childhood, with his sense of being torn between two countries and somehow damned for crimes he couldn’t remember committing, that made Macdonald—and made Archer. In his scrupulous and perceptive 1999 biography, Ross Macdonald, Tom Nolan makes clear that the ongoing irresolution of those early years was the source of both Macdonald’s art and the “deranged” family life he and Margaret created together. One source told Nolan that Macdonald had the heavy emotional weather of a “very cooled-out person.” That was Archer, a cooled-out hero. “I wasn’t Archer, exactly,” Macdonald wrote in an essay titled “The Writer as Detective Hero,” “but Archer was me.”

Macdonald gave the downcast jobs of a day-rate 1950s detective a timeless mission: to investigate the sources of rot in the American grain.

Many of Archer’s cases involve someone missing—often a fiancée or a child—and loss is Macdonald’s great subject. (When Macdonald’s friend Betty Lid telephoned in terror because her husband was away, leaving her alone during a raging California canyon fire, Macdonald’s response was, “Betty, you’re always alone.”) As Archer digs into a present calamity, he must inevitably trace it through earlier generations of calamity. All the prodigal daughters, abandoned sons, and shipwrecked girls next door got that way for a reason. The wounded orphan Davy Spanner from The Instant Enemy steals cars to go “grief riding,” and is cursed with a temper that, when it ignites, makes him imagine violent enemies everywhere. Young, neglected Sandy, in the same book, acts out because “by getting into trouble Sandy had converted herself into an unforgettable presence.” Archer turns up the worst that can happen in a childhood: There are rape victims, suicides, runaways, bulimics, a boy with “white scars down his back, hundreds of them, like fading cuneiform cuts.” When somebody remarks how hard it is to figure kids these days, Archer says, “It always was.”

People who knew him considered Macdonald to be kind, gentle, a little distanced, and ferociously principled. If his distressing childhood overwhelmed his own fathering acumen, he saw with great clarity other parents who refused to grow up, who succumbed to whatever made them feel better in the moment. The Doomsters is one of several Archer novels about fallen idol-adults behaving badly in front of children, who inevitably see more than anybody believes they can grasp, with traumatizing results. Macdonald’s books teem with lost fathers, deadbeats, cuckqueans, sexually frustrated husbands and homicidal mothers—women driven to bloodshed by despicable men. Macdonald knows that few murderers ever kill more than once, and the killings he writes about are the extreme expression of character under stress. As he puts it in The Zebra-Striped Hearse, murderers set out to destroy “an unlamented past which seemed to bar them from the brave new world.”

Macdonald’s own world was the new California. He describes places “where cops were hated and feared.” There are women who wonder, “Is that all there is?” (Archer’s reliable view is “girls can do about anything boys can do.”) Macdonald thinks about drug abuse, racial and ethnic discrimination, the long-term emotional effects of incarceration, the despoiled environment, and income inequality. In The Goodbye Look, the detective wonders, “How can a man help breaking the law if he don’t have money to live on?”

Once Archer begins a case, he never quits, even if his client fires him. He thinks he owes it to the victim and to himself to see it through. Ultimately, the new-type detective is addicted to the picaresque so beautifully described in The Instant Enemy:

I had to admit to myself that I lived for nights like these, moving across the city’s great broken body, making connections among its millions of cells. I had a crazy wish or fantasy that some day, before I died, if I made all the right neural connections, the city would come all the way alive.

It’s a detective’s fantasy, something very different from the fantasy detectives of Hammett and Chandler. Macdonald describes real detectives with the same technical fluency with which another great and underappreciated modern novelist, John Le Carré, portrays intelligence operatives. Archer is constructed in formidable contrast to the petty, rigid law-enforcement hack thriving in every department, who hurries to conclusions about cases and then sets aside the facts that don’t fit. In The Zebra-Striped Hearse, Macdonald offers the job description for that rare thing, the first-rate detective: “honesty, imagination, curiosity, and a love of people.” Excellent detectives are humane, steady people with frayed collars who understand the world’s basic instability, don’t put any faith in coincidences or prosecutors, and always trust the ballistics expert. Life, Macdonald says, “always has loose ends, and it’s sometimes best to let them ravel out.”

In 1950, Chandler published a collection he entitled Trouble Is My Business, a phrase Macdonald would enjoy rebuking again and again. “Getting information is my business,” Archer says in Black Money. You get the lowdown by listening; the good detective can merge with any group, nest into any situation. “I spent most of my working time waiting, talking and waiting,” Archer says in The Doomsters. “Talking to ordinary people in ordinary neighborhoods about ordinary things, waiting for truth to come up to the surface.” Those conversations have to seem casual, because asking strangers to tell you their hidden truths is always delicate. Even Archer loses people: “She’d come close to the edge of candor but I had pushed her too fast. She drew away from it, her personality almost visibly receding.”

Archer is compelled by a decent and generous belief that the world becomes a better place when men with authority are motivated not by power or self-gratification, but by their desire to understand the ordinary citizens they are supposed to be helping. “Other people’s lives are my business,” Archer says in The Far Side of the Dollar. They’re also “my passion. And my obsession, too, I guess. I’ve never been able to see much in the world besides the people in it.” Macdonald gave the downcast jobs of a day-rate 1950s detective a timeless mission: to investigate the sources of rot in the American grain. Today, when socially conscious law enforcement sometimes seems a fantasy—mere aspiration—it’s especially apt to see Lew Archer dressed up in the glossy black Library of America club jacket, the model American detective. His enduring virtue—and Ross Macdonald’s—is compassion.