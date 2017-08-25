Janet Yellen just picked a big fight with Donald Trump.

The Federal Reserve chair on Friday defended Obama-era financial regulations to a room full of economists and financiers at the annual monetary policy conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, offering a sharp rebuke to Trump’s agenda just six months before her four-year term runs outs.

“The events of the crisis demanded action, needed reforms were implemented, and these reforms have made the system safer,” Ms. Yellen said, adding that any further reforms should be “modest.”

Trump has called Dodd-Frank a “disaster,” and Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin has promised to dismantle the 2010 law, including by eliminating the Volcker Rule, which among other things prevents certain banks from engaging in proprietary trading, or using their own money to make speculative trades.