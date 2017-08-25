Trump says “good luck”—but here’s how his policies could hurt hurricane readiness.

The truly terrifying Hurricane Harvey has officially strengthened to a Category 3 storm. As reporters across the country scramble to tell the story of the storm’s potential for loss of life, historic flooding, pollution events, and economic turmoil, political journalists are talking about the perils this storm poses to President Donald Trump.

This is not a trivial matter. Harvey will be the first major natural disaster of Trump’s presidency, and reporters say Trump’s response to the damage will be “a critical test of [his] abilities as commander-in-chief.” But Trump has already taken the test of disaster readiness, and he hasn’t exactly aced it. Over the last seven months, the president has both proposed and implemented numerous policies that surround hurricane preparedness, readiness, and response. Here are some of them: