The Glorious Return of George Smiley

Le Carré’s great aptitude is for the human. Humming alongside the emotional and technical minutiae of his novels is usually a biting social satire. The British intelligence service, dominated by aristocrats, provided him with an especially rich subject. The son of a bankrupt crook, Le Carré made the British class system the target of his second novel, A Murder of Quality, a roman a clef set at Eton, where he briefly taught (and remembered later that the boys seemed older than he was). Although George Smiley solves the mystery, it is a detective rather than an espionage novel. A master’s wife has been killed very nastily. But whodunit?

Suspicion falls on a housemaster named Fielding. He has Smiley over for dinner one night. He is one type: the teacher with an eye for the pupil. “‘Tart’s drink, Madeira,” Fielding called, as he poured from a decanter, “but boys like it. Perhaps that’s why. They’re frightful flirts.’” Then Smiley’s eye falls on dog-breederess Shane Hecht, who remembers the “Dear Mrs. Rode” in “that voice of abstract vagueness which she reserved for her most venomous pronouncements.” The victim, we hear, was not quite of the right class. She was “so sweet,” and had “such simple taste, don’t you think? I mean, whoever would have dreamed of putting those china ducks on the wall?”

Le Carré skewers the rich and bourgeois with similar enthusiasm. The Naïve and Sentimental Lover is a strange and resistant novel. Published the same year as le Carré’s own divorce, Lover follows a complacent company man who loses himself in a bohemian couple’s lives. Our protagonist Cassidy drives a fancy car. He “was no stranger to the expense account.” Le Carré describes this bored, rich man with savage brilliance:

An untaxable affluence was legible in the thickening of the lower waistcoat (for his safety and comfort he had unfastened the top button of his trousers) and in the width of white cuff which isolated his hands from manual labor; and there was already about his neck and complexion a sleek rich gloss, a tan almost, flambé rather than sun-given, which only balloon glasses, Bunsen burners, and the fumes of crêpes suzette can faithfully reproduce.

Rich and aristocratic men are made ridiculous in practically every le Carré work. He has several means of attack, but one of his favorites is the arch use of italics to paint the prosody of a posh person’s speech. “You see the problem is, Peter,” bleats an uppity lawyer named Bunny in A Legacy of Spies. A lackey named Corkoran condescends to the hero of The Night Manager: “You mean you made the carrot cake? Our own tiny hands?”

Playing opposite the absurd and stupid rich in the le Carré oeuvre is the good soldier. This man can take many forms. He can be the quiet failure Fred Leiser, who plods to his death out of simple hatred for the enemy. He can be the noble fieldman Alec Leamas—hero of The Spy Who Came In From The Cold—skilled in hand-to-hand combat and hardening his heart again each time it breaks. He can be one of the solid chaps in the Circus whom le Carré invariably describes as smoking “one of his foul cigarettes.” Or he can be the subtle genius George Smiley, whom everybody underestimates except those at the top or those crushed by the machinations of his intellect.

A Legacy of Spies is billed as the latest Smiley novel, but really he only murmurs in the sidelines. Nobody can find him, for most of the book. Is he even alive? For A Legacy of Spies takes place in the present day. Or at least, its frame narrative is contemporary: The former Circus agent Peter Guillam is called out of his retirement in France by a letter from the contemporary British intelligence service. Some ghosts have come out of the past to ask questions, they tell him. Not only that, but they want a parliamentary inquiry and then they want to sue. They want to know what happened exactly to Alec Leamas at the Berlin Wall, and why. (The new novel is a substantial callback to the events of The Spy Who Came In From the Cold, and anybody reading the new book should read that one first.)

The new intelligence service and its servants are not friendly to Guillam, who must resist telling them all his secrets from the past. Structured by the present-day interrogation, A Legacy of Spies substantially plays out in memory. The fascinating crystal-radios of the Cold War novels are mostly gone, here. Instead, the technology is human memory alone.





A spy must have excellent recall, and Guillam still does. But he is old, so much older than any other le Carré protagonist has ever been. And so le Carré works up a counterpoint around the technical details of intelligence work that also sings the tune of a man’s whole life. Through memories and through old documents he is forced to re-consult, Guillam remembers the miniature Minox camera that the informant “Mayflower” used in the GDR, the subtlety with which she handed over the films: “A sunny day, a bustling street, two strangers, we advance on each other, are about to collide, I veer left, she right, there is momentary entanglement. I grunt an apology, she ignores it and sweeps on. I am richer by two cassettes of microfilm.”

Meanwhile, Guillam is plunged into the intelligence service as it exists now. The old house on Cambridge Circus is no longer. “And now this monstrosity. This Welcome to Spyland Beside the Thames.” The place is secured by “dour men and women in tracksuits.” The lawyers themselves have Essex and Estuary accents, which Guillam doesn’t comment upon but which are obtrusive details in le Carré’s class-conscious voice.

But there’s an old safe house, known as the Stables, which Guillam discovers untouched. There, a woman named Millie still watches over the same files and furniture that the spies of old used for Operation Windfall. The building is a “scrupulously preserved burial chamber.” Guillam’s old “pizza-delivery gear” disguise is still hanging from a hook. As Guillam is forced by the contemporary intelligence service to read over files from the most painful episode in his life, in which he loves and loses a charismatic woman, he gives us an internal monologue that is not the same as the story he tells the authorities. It’s a secret, one between Guillam and le Carré and the reader.

“Stepping down the gangway,” Guillam recalls, “I was assailed by memories.” In this memory of a memory, he remembers: “this was my last sight of you alive.” Just as in The Looking Glass War, the mind has a micro-precision to match the tiny keys that open spy radios. “This was where I prayed for you to turn your head, but you never did.”

Like all le Carré novels, A Legacy of Spies is a confusing tangle until about three quarters of the way through, when the materials he has thrown into the air settle down into a shape it turns out you were half-suspecting all along without realizing it. In the absence of Cold War technologies, since those spying days are over, le Carré has turned a single elderly man’s memory into a machine so highly elaborated, so poetically structured, and so very sad that it seems to hold all the world inside it.

An indication that le Carré’s relevance survives the Cold War lies in contemporary cinema. Adaptations of le Carré’s own works aside—The Tailor of Panama, The Constant Gardener, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, A Most Wanted Man, and Our Kind of Traitor are all post-2000—espionage thrillers enjoyed a popular renaissance with the Jason Bourne movies. The Bond franchise has taken on new sophistication in this century, while higher-end thrillers like Syriana complement the satire of Burn After Reading. And this summer sees a new Cold War hero heat up all over again, as Atomic Blonde takes us back to 1989 and the falling Wall.

Why are we so hungry for these stories, now? An uncomplicated interpretation would have us wistful for the tropes of World War II and the fight against Communism, the last time that Americans came together to defend an ideologically coherent position. But le Carré’s legacy sits a little deeper than that. He didn’t define the Cold War espionage thriller; he defined the espionage thriller, but just happened to have been writing in the time of the Cold war. The genre is as much defined by le Carré’s style—a twin focus on technical detail and the subtle workings of the heart and memory—as it is by the historical horizons within which he developed it.

In this light, we take our renewed love for the “intelligence” genre literally: We want our political stories to be more intelligent. Global and domestic politics seem to have simultaneously simplified (in sophistication) and grown more complicated (in that the old order of things has evaporated) in recent years. We wish for more complexity and logic in our politics, so we look to make political art that is logical and complex: a genre defined by John Le Carré. In the words of Magnus Pym in A Perfect Spy: “Sometimes we do a thing in order to find out the reason for it.”