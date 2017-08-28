The Glorious Return of George Smiley

Smiley was born twice. In his first incarnation, le Carré had him join the intelligence service in 1928. But in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, his backstory changed to have him recruited in 1937. The theory goes that le Carré bumped Smiley’s story so that he wouldn’t get too ridiculously old for all the books he had lined up for him, pacing through history.

Legend has it Smiley was an amalgam of two figures in Le Carré’s life. One was Vivian H. Green, one-time rector (a sort of all-powerful dean) of Lincoln College, Oxford, where le Carré studied, and a former chaplain of le Carré’s school. He has called Green the closest thing to a “confessor” in his life, which must be something very important to a man without real parents (le Carré’s mother abandoned him and his father was a con-man). Smiley was also partly made of John Bingham, a senior to le Carré in intelligence who encouraged his fiction. When he came to invent Smiley, he writes in the preface to a new edition, le Carré commingled “something of Vivian Green’s unlikely wisdom, wrapped in academic learning, and something of Bingham’s devious resourcefulness and simple patriotism also.” Call for the Dead was his first novel, birthing George Smiley in 1961. Le Carré, whose real name is David Cornwell, took up the pseudonym—which means “the square” in French—for obvious security reasons.

Despite his double past, George Smiley has been himself since the very beginning. And although both of his lifespans see him come of age at the height of the Cold War, his appeal as a character has always stemmed from an elusive personality. Inconspicuousness is key to the Smiley effect. He is not physically imposing. He listens extraordinarily well. He has thick glasses. He melts away in the crowd. Of le Carré’s many novels, five feature George Smiley OBE as their protagonist: Call for the Dead, A Murder of Quality, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, The Honourable Schoolboy, and Smiley’s People. Of these novels, the last three are known as the Karla trilogy, after Smiley’s great Soviet antagonist; Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy is perhaps the most famous and best adapted for screen, with Alec Guinness starring as a masterfully reticent Smiley for the BBC in 1979. Call for the Dead opens with a chapter titled “A Brief History of George Smiley,” which describes a “breathtakingly ordinary” man, who looks like “a bullfrog in a sou’wester.”