Game of Thrones: Walls Come Tumbling Down

And I agree with Alex that everything felt a bit rushed. But the scene where Littlefinger was finally thwarted was still good right? Arya got him right in the throat, as if to silence that atrocious accent once and for all.

Sarah Jones: It was glorious. Everything about it was cathartic. No more Littlefinger, and the Stark girls are finally working together! And if the Jons and Danys of Westeros are ever going to build a new order, it has to be cleansed of Littlefingers. And possibly Varyses, though it pains me to say this.

Emily Atkin: In seven seasons of this show—of which I have dedicated literally thousands of minutes of my life—this was the first moment I felt like the writers allowed us to be truly and completely satisfied. Personally, I was so satisfied that I punched the soft ottoman in front of me and yelled, “YAS. YOU. QUEENS!” Obviously Littlefinger was bad, but I had almost forgotten all the awful things he did: telling Catelyn Stark that the dagger used in Bran’s attempted assassination belonged to Tyrion; betraying Ned Stark; giving Sansa to Ramsay Bolton; conspiring with Lysa Arryn to kill Jon Arryn and then eventually pushing Lysa through the Moon Door. When you think about it, Littlefinger was behind almost every major intrigue in the series—and that’s perhaps the only negative thing about his demise. Who besides Cersei will be around to pull the scheming and betrayal that has ultimately made Thrones such a nail-biter?

Sarah Jones: It’s also important that Sansa and Arya were the two people who finally took Littlefinger out. If this rushed season has a theme at all, it’s a feminist one. Jaime even touched on this in the beginning of the episode, agreeing with Bronn that their motivations can be reduced to one thing: “Maybe it really is all cocks, in the end.” But as Theon discovered last night, cocks can be a liability—and by the same token, not having one can be a benefit. If Westeros is put right, it’ll be largely because of the efforts of women. Even Cersei, in her pathological fashion, has helped break down old patriarchal patterns.

Ryu Spaeth: Aegon Targaryen bending the knee to Dany would dovetail nicely with that theme. However (and we have argued about this in the past), I always expected the show to come down strong against incest, which along with the patriarchy and the Littlefingers has contributed to Westeros’s corruption. But I guess the show is fine with it?

I’m also glad you brought up Theon, since that was a major-ish plot thread and one that I found unsatisfying. At this point, are we really to believe he will end up redeeming himself?

Emily Atkin: Honestly, I don’t care about Theon or his redemption. Too much time has passed since those early moments when his betrayals were exciting and mattered to me. This is a plotline I could do without; I would rather the precious time be given to more compelling characters like Arya and Sansa. Though I could be convinced otherwise—I do really love Yara.

Sarah Jones: I actually feel invested in Theon’s arc; if the show spent that much time depicting his torture, I’d like to think it will match it with a compelling redemption. But the only thing Theon can do to redeem himself is to die, and if he dies saving Yara, that ties a tidy bow on his story—perhaps too tidy.

Alex Shephard: My immediate takeaway after Theon beat the shit out of that random Greyjoy goon was that the Ironborn are a really flighty bunch—it does not take much for them to switch sides! But my second was that Theon is going to die in a rushed and heroic fashion—probably one that resembles Yara’s failed rescue way back when—and that I will cry a lot, because I’m a sucker.

Ryu Spaeth: Finally, thoughts on where this is all going? What happened to Bronn and Podrich? What about Brienne? And should we expect a new gang from Essos?

Sarah Jones: I think Jaime and Brienne are destined for another meet-up, before he finally kills Cersei (this is totally going to happen, don’t @ me). As for Dany and Jon: They’re gonna get married and have weird babies. The show has already made it clear that no one really cares about Targ incest.

Emily Atkin: Brienne has proved that she is the most badass, honorable woman in Westeros. She deserves some love in her life. For this reason my only hope for season eight is that Tormund somehow survived the Wall’s collapse and his brush with death will give him the confidence he needs to deliver his lady some Wildling lovin’.

Alex Shephard: My question is: How the heck are they going to get everything done in six to seven hours next season? Don’t get me wrong—I liked this season, but it really felt like three hours of storytelling were cut out to make room for three boring battles. We’ve got to defeat the Night King, resolve the Targ secession and all the icky incest questions it will raise, figure out what happens up North now that John pledged himself to Dany/is a Targ, resolve the Theon stuff, and Sam has to write A Song of Ice and Frickin’ Fire.

I had faith that Benioff and Weiss would stick the landing using whatever cocktail napkin sketch George R.R. Martin gave them. But they were clearly in over their heads this season, and it showed. Now they have to do even more with even less time.