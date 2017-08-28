Game of Thrones: Walls Come Tumbling Down





Sarah Jones: It certainly feels like the show wants us to believe conflict is brewing between Jon and Dany but I agree with Emily; it’s not going to happen, or at least it’s not going to last very long. They’re dull, pretty people! They say what they mean and then they do it and their hair always looks perfect. Jon has said over and over he didn’t choose to be king, and that will still likely be true when he finds out that he’s Aegon Targaryen. The solution is already obvious: They’ll get married. And they may even be able to have kids—that was a neat bit of foreshadowing in last night’s finale, when Jon tells Dany that her witch nemesis probably wasn’t a reliable source of information about her supposed infertility.

Alex Shephard: This episode was season seven in miniature for me. It was spectacular (blue fire! Dany and Jon!). It answered loads of open questions from the books (Jon is Aegon frickin’ Targaryen, rightful King of the Andals and all the other titles!). And it was also really, really frustrating from a storytelling perspective. I didn’t see the bait and switch they pulled with Littlefinger coming, which did mostly redeem a nonsensical b-plot revolving around a supposed feud between Arya and Sansa. (RIP Littlefinger, whose accents I will miss very, very much.) But that can’t be said for everything else, which felt rushed.

For example, it’s not entirely clear why an undead wight—as opposed to, you know, all the other stuff—would be the final nail in the Jaime-Cersei coffin. But they had to split up, so it was. The whole Ocean’s 11-style heist north of the Wall still makes no sense, because Cersei did exactly what Cersei was always going to do: lie and cheat and fuck everyone over who isn’t her. And we finally got what I’ve been waiting twelve-odd years for: the Jon Snow parentage reveal. But it makes no real sense that Bran would tell Sam Tarly, whom he barely knows, and not anyone else about it. And why did Bran, who has sent cryptic ravens across the realm about every other silly development up north, wait however long it’s been since the end of last season (three weeks? three months? three years?) to tell anyone about it?