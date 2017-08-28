Poor Jared and Ivanka.

A weekend Vanity Fair profile confirms what everyone already suspected: Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump aren’t particularly competent, and are principally concerned with protecting their own brand images. “It’s clear that, after an initial period of awe at the sheer power of their positions, Jared and Ivanka have been stung by the vitriol directed at them,” Sarah Ellison reports. “Increasingly you hear chatter in Washington that Jared and Ivanka won’t last, not because they are at risk of being pushed out, but because they will save themselves from a damaged White House.”

Ellison’s profile isn’t exactly sympathetic to Jared and Ivanka, but it’s possible to detect the signs of future spin. They want us to believe that they had good intentions, that D.C. is mean, and that they didn’t fully understand what they had signed up for. The last assertion is the only one that survives scrutiny. As for the other two: D.C. may be mean, but it’s hard to argue that Jared and Ivanka merit alternative treatment. The first is incorrect on its face.