The Defenders Could Be a Good Show, if it Weren’t for its Awful Main Character

Weaver as Alexandra is always dressed in gorgeously expensive outfits. Her blowout is perfect. Her makeup never smears and her expression never trembles as she orchestrates the fall of New York City. Strangely, Alexandra is a likeable character; Gao is also extremely fun to watch, as only an elderly woman who is excellent at fighting can be. But in the end, The Hand’s motivation as a league of villains doesn’t quite make sense. They don’t seem evil all the way through, and yet their cause is not sympathetic enough to pitch the cartoony right-versus-wrong dynamic of The Defenders towards interesting questions around relativism or ambivalence. It’s one of the show’s many missed opportunities.

Jessica Miglio/Netflix

If I had to guess what percentage of The Defenders is fight scenes, I’d pitch the figure at around 40. Sometimes it is hard to understand who is besting whom and why: Jessica Jones is strong as hell but not very good at martial arts, so how is it that she can hold a candle to the katana-wielding hordes of The Hand? Nevertheless, the combat scenes of The Defenders approach something seriously artful. The show’s combat choreographers have managed to fill spaces and scenes full of fights which highlight the individual athleticisms of each superhero.

But in the end, the energy of The Defenders feels focused too much on the fight scenes and nowhere near enough on plot, or character development, or on anything that could inject some lifeblood into the limp sketch that is Danny Rand. Unfortunately, the Iron Fist gets so many of the show’s most important lines that The Defenders buckles under his weight.