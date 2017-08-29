The Defenders Could Be a Good Show, if it Weren’t for its Awful Main Character

Even the most devoted nerd knows that superheroes are vulnerable to corniness, no matter their other strengths. So, a little sense of humor in a TV adaptation goes a long way. Marvel’s newest Netflix show, The Defenders, brings together four series—Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Daredevil, and Iron Fist—into a motley palimpsest of butt-kicking misfits. The potential was enormous, and in some places the show succeeds. But by placing Danny Rand, a.k.a. Iron Fist, at its center, The Defenders ends up sidelining its most charismatic characters in favor of the humorless, the corny, and the dull.

The first episode opens with Danny Rand (Finn Jones)—the Iron Fist himself—fighting alongside his sidekick Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) as they search for the truth about what the evil gang known as The Hand are up to. This pair says things to each other like, “I can’t hide any more,” while staring blankly into each other’s eyes. Their hunt for The Hand leads them to New York, and in turn to the acquaintance of Luke Cage (still working to keep Harlem safe), Jessica Jones (still drunk, still mean), and Matt Murdock a.k.a. Daredevil (still retired from the superhero biz but practicing law on excellent form).

Only Jessica Jones and Luke Cage have a real history together, and such they’re the only two that make sense as friends. The rest of the characters eat long swaths of screentime as the show’s writers find ways to force them into some kind of dialogue with one another.

For example, early in their acquaintance, Luke Cage clashes with the super-rich Danny Rand. Cage is black and Rand is white; Cage cares for the disenfranchised of New York City while Rand zooms about in helicopters with an immobile look on his face. Their conversation quickly becomes one about race and class. Danny Rand concedes that he is very rich but claims, “That doesn’t define me.” Cage is worried about a young black man who has been roped into a cleanup job for the bad guys. “You’re not thinking about the bigger picture,” Rand says. “I know privilege when I see it,” says Cage.